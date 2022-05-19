New Daredevil Series Reportedly in the Works at Disney+

A new Daredevil series may be coming to Disney+.

While neither Marvel nor the House of Mouse’s streaming service have yet to make any kind of official announcement, Variety is reporting that Matt Corman and Chris Ord — best known for co-creating USA spy drama Covert Affairs — have signed on to write and executive produce the forthcoming show.

The news comes on the heels of two main characters from the Netflix Daredevil show entering the larger Marvel Cinematic Universe world in recent months. Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock made a surprise cameo as Peter Parker’s “really good lawyer” in 2021’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, while Vincent D’Onofrio’s villainous Kingpin served as the shadowy big bad in Disney+’s Hawkeye last December. However, no casting has been announced as of yet, and so neither actor is confirmed to star in the upcoming series.

Still, it’s hard to imagine Kevin Feige would go through all the trouble of bringing back such fan-favorite characters and not have the Disney+ Daredevil connect to Netflix’s three-season take on the Hell’s Kitchen vigilante. That original show ran from 2015 to 2018 and migrated (with no small amount of controversy) to Disney+ a few months ago, along with fellow Netflix/Marvel properties Jessica Jones, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and The Defenders. Whether this new iteration will be a continuation, soft reboot, or completely new take in the multiverse is to be seen.

The finale of the MCU’s latest Disney+ series, Moon Knight, debuted just a few weeks ago. Next on the docket is Ms. Marvel, which will premiere on Disney+ on June 8th, followed on August 17th by She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, which just dropped its first trailer earlier this week. On the cinema side of things, Dr. Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is still casting its dark magic in theaters, while Thor: Love and Thunder will strike screens nationwide on July 8th.