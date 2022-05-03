Menu
New Jackass Series in the Works at Paramount+

The franchise's original creators are said to be involved

Jackass TV series
Jackass (Paramount)
May 3, 2022 | 9:40am ET

    Following the release of Jackass Forever, a new episodic series is in the works at Paramount+.

    Paramount Global CEO Bob Bakish shared the news during the company’s Q1 earnings call on Tuesday. “Based off the success of Jackass Forever, we’re working with the creators to continue the partnership with a new series, bringing even more ridiculous antics straight to Paramount+,” Bakish said.

    It was not immediately clear which Jackass creators are involved in the project, and in what capacity. Johnny Knoxville, who is 51 and sustained a number of harrowing injuries over the years, previously said he would retire from “big stunts” after Jackass Forever. “I’ve done enough,” Knoxville said in an interview with Variety. “I don’t have anything to prove. I have kids to raise. That’s the most important thing.”

    Released in February 2022, Jackass Forever marked the fourth film in the Jackass film franchise. To date, it has grossed over $80 million at the worldwide box office. Jackass 4.5, a film consisting of bonus footage shot during Jackass Forever, will be released on Netflix on May 20th.

