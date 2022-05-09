Menu
Nick Cave’s Son Jethro Lazenby Dead At the Age of 31

Cave previously lost his son Arthur in 2015

Nick Cave / Jethro Lazenby
Nick Cave / Jethro Lazenby, photos via Getty
May 9, 2022 | 11:18am ET

    Nick Cave’s son, Jethro Lazenby, has died at the age of 31.

    “With much sadness, I can confirm that my son, Jethro, has passed away,” Cave said in a statement issued on Monday, May 9th. “We would be grateful for family privacy at this time.”

    Born in 1991, Jethro was Cave’s son with Beau Lazenby. Jethro lived with his mother in Melbourne, Australia, and did not meet his father until he was eight years old. As an adult, Jethro worked as a model, photographer, and actor.

    Cave previously lost his son, Arthur, at the age of 15, after he fell from a cliff and died from his injuries in 2015.

    Arthur’s passing inspired much of Cave’s recent musical output, including 2016’s Skeleton Tree and 2019’s Ghosteen.

