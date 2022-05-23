Menu
Noel Gallagher Got Headbutted, “Covered in Blood” Celebrating Manchester City Win

He got flattened by the father of Man City defender Rúben Dias

photo by Matt Crockett
May 23, 2022 | 4:13pm ET

    More than a few people would like to smash Noel Gallagher’s face in, including, as it turns out, some of his friends. During the thrilling final minutes of his beloved Manchester City F.C.’s victory on Sunday, which clinched the team’s fourth Premier League title in five years, the father of one of the players accidentally — but violently — headbutted Gallagher in the face, leaving him “on the floor covered in blood.”

    Man City entered the final five minutes down 0-2, before going on one of the greatest rallies in Premier League history to narrowly take the title. “As the third goal goes in, right, there is absolute bedlam,” Gallagher told talkSPORTHe added that he had been sitting near the family of the team’s defender Rúben Dias.

    “In the stadium where we sit, Rúben Dias’s family are in the box, a couple of boxes up. So I’m jumping around like an idiot, passing my 11-year-old son around like the Premier League trophy, everyone is lifting him up, and I turn around and Rúben Dias’ dad runs straight into me – headbutts me while I’m on the floor covered in blood.”

    He ended up missing the game’s conclusion. “I don’t see the last two minutes,” he said. “I’ve got to get taken down by the St. John Ambulance and had to get stitched up. I’ve got stitches in my top lip, I’ve got two black eyes.”

