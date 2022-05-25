Noga Erez Drops New Single “Nails”: Stream

After signing to Neon Gold/Atlantic Records, Israeli pop singer Noga Erez is back with a disorienting new song called “Nails.” Listen to the single below.

Heavy with boosted bass and clipped, disjointed vocals, “Nails” tackles the complicated consequences of jealousy with an appropriately complex soundtrack. Even more accurately, ASMR heads can look forward to the sound of Erez tapping her own nails on different surfaces, lending the track some extra percussion.

“‘Nails’ is a song about jealousy, and how being jealous of people, in this particular case another woman, makes you idealize that person in a very weird and dark way,” Erez said in a statement. In the accompanying music video, the Israeli pop star sits on a bus before captivating her fellow passengers with a performance of the electronic track.

Erez made her full-length debut with 2017’s Off The Radar, and followed it up last year with KIDS. Since then, she traded her electronic swagger for an acoustic cover of Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow’s hit song “Industry Baby.”

This summer, Erez will perform at Bonnaroo and Summerfest, while also opening for Tove Lo and playing some of her own headlining shows. In September, Erez will serve as a supporting act for Florence + the Machine at a pair of shows in New York City’s Madison Square Garden. Tickets to all of the artist’s dates are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

Noga Erez 2022 Tour Dates:

06/11 – Indianapolis, IN @ WonderRoad Fest

06/13 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner *

06/14 – Washington, DC @ Fillmore *

06/15 – Charlotte, NC @ Fillmore *

06/17 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Festival

06/21 – Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar

06/22 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

06/23 – Rothbury Michigan @ Electric Forest Festival

06/25 – Milwaukee, MI @ Summerfest

06/28 – Buffalo, NY @ Camp Centerland

06/29 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

09/16 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden ^

09/17 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden ^

* = w/ Tove Lo

^ = w/ Florence + the Machine