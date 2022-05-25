Menu
Noga Erez Drops New Single “Nails”: Stream

Featuring -- what else -- the sound of the singer tapping her nails

May 25, 2022 | 12:48pm ET

    After signing to Neon Gold/Atlantic Records, Israeli pop singer Noga Erez is back with a disorienting new song called “Nails.” Listen to the single below.

    Heavy with boosted bass and clipped, disjointed vocals, “Nails” tackles the complicated consequences of jealousy with an appropriately complex soundtrack. Even more accurately, ASMR heads can look forward to the sound of Erez tapping her own nails on different surfaces, lending the track some extra percussion.

    “‘Nails’ is a song about jealousy, and how being jealous of people, in this particular case another woman, makes you idealize that person in a very weird and dark way,” Erez said in a statement. In the accompanying music video, the Israeli pop star sits on a bus before captivating her fellow passengers with a performance of the electronic track.

    Related Video

    Erez made her full-length debut with 2017’s Off The Radarand followed it up last year with KIDSSince then, she traded her electronic swagger for an acoustic cover of Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow’s hit song “Industry Baby.”

    This summer, Erez will perform at Bonnaroo and Summerfest, while also opening for Tove Lo and playing some of her own headlining shows. In September, Erez will serve as a supporting act for Florence + the Machine at a pair of shows in New York City’s Madison Square Garden. Tickets to all of the artist’s dates are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

    Noga Erez 2022 Tour Dates:
    06/11 – Indianapolis, IN @ WonderRoad Fest
    06/13 – Boston, MA @ Roadrunner *
    06/14 – Washington, DC @ Fillmore *
    06/15 – Charlotte, NC @ Fillmore *
    06/17 – Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Festival
    06/21 – Louisville, KY @ Zanzabar
    06/22 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall
    06/23 – Rothbury Michigan @ Electric Forest Festival
    06/25 – Milwaukee, MI @ Summerfest
    06/28 – Buffalo, NY @ Camp Centerland
    06/29 – Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground
    09/16 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden ^
    09/17 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden ^

    * = w/ Tove Lo
    ^ = w/ Florence + the Machine

