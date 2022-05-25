NoSo Shares Origins of New Song “Parasites”: Exclusive

Our recurring new music series Origins is an exclusive platform where musicians can offer insight into their latest release. Today, NoSo shares “Parasites.”

LA-based musician NoSo (real name Abby Hwong) has a preternatural ability to convey the complexities of accepting one’s identity in its entirety. Ahead of their upcoming debut album, Stay Proud of Me, NoSo shares a piece of themselves in the hauntingly mesmerizing single “Parasites.”

Capturing feelings of isolation, “Parasites” manages to find solace in feeling small in an infinitely large universe. NoSo’s journey to finding a space free from judgment is reflected in the music video for the opening track of Stay Proud of Me, and they explore the challenges of finding oneself while navigating an intricate range of emotions during self-discovery.

“Parasites” was made after a season of stagnation, as NoSo tells Consequence. “I recorded and produced the instrumental for ‘Parasites’ and shelved it — I wasn’t feeling very inspired about music in general and was mostly anxious for my upcoming top surgery,” the Korean-American artist explains. “Post-op while recovering, I was unable to play music for six weeks which made me miss it and develop a newfound appreciation. When I returned to my music software and found the ‘Parasites’ instrumental, I wrote lyrics addressing my younger self about gender, surgery, and the blissful, safe future we both are waiting to experience.”

NoSo also reveals how they have artistically recharged and what has re-sparked their love for songwriting. “During the pandemic, I’ve been spending a lot of time journaling and trying to draw/read more. I’ve also been voice-memoing a lot of my thoughts and feelings as a sort of way to self-soothe during this very odd time,” NoSo says. “I just got off east coast tours with Yumi Zouma and Molly Burch which was a great experience. Playing live music again really brought me back to sanity and reminded me how much I love it.”

As for Stay Proud of Me, out July 8th via Partisan, it’s been in the making for quite a while. “It’s been a long time coming (some of the songs I wrote years ago) and I’m looking forward to finally sharing the music with everyone,” says NoSo.

Watch the video for “Parasites” below, followed by NoSo’s inspiration behind the release.