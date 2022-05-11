Rising heavy pop duo Nova Twins have shared the new song “Puzzles” ahead of their upcoming sophomore album, Supernova, out June 17th.

We’ve been following the steady ascent of Nova Twins here at Consequence, previously premiering the track “Cleopatra.” The duo of singer-guitarist Amy Love and bassist-singer Georgia South fuse pop, hip-hop, and heavy music with unprecedented infectiousness, “Puzzles” being the latest example.

The overtly sexual song kicks off with sinister beats and acidic, crushed-out R&B vocals from Love. The chorus drop — complete with chugging metal riffs — is absolutely massive and fit for both the moshpit and dance floor alike.

Advertisement

Related Video

“Inspired by the many sexy R&B songs we love, we wanted to make a heavy rocked-out version of a song that makes us feel powerful,” the group said of the song in a press release. “It’s always been fine for men to vocalize liking sex, so why can’t the same rules apply to us? We’re women, we should be free to explore what we like in our songwriting!”

They added: “A general Nova Twins theme is that we’re always in control. When it comes to a track like this, we were always going to show our domineering side.”

Nova Twins are currently supporting Yungblud’s European tour and will remain on the continent playing festivals and supporting Supernova throughout the rest of the year. You can get tickets via Ticketmaster.

Advertisement

Watch the visualizer for “Puzzles” below.