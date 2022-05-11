Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Nova Twins Unveil New Song “Puzzles” Ahead of Upcoming Album Supernova: Stream

The rising heavy-pop duo's sophomore LP arrives June 17th

nova twins puzzles stream
Nova Twins
Advertisement
Advertisement
May 11, 2022 | 2:30pm ET

    Rising heavy pop duo Nova Twins have shared the new song “Puzzles” ahead of their upcoming sophomore album, Supernova, out June 17th.

    We’ve been following the steady ascent of Nova Twins here at Consequence, previously premiering the track “Cleopatra.” The duo of singer-guitarist Amy Love and bassist-singer Georgia South fuse pop, hip-hop, and heavy music with unprecedented infectiousness, “Puzzles” being the latest example.

    The overtly sexual song kicks off with sinister beats and acidic, crushed-out R&B vocals from Love. The chorus drop — complete with chugging metal riffs — is absolutely massive and fit for both the moshpit and dance floor alike.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    “Inspired by the many sexy R&B songs we love, we wanted to make a heavy rocked-out version of a song that makes us feel powerful,” the group said of the song in a press release. “It’s always been fine for men to vocalize liking sex, so why can’t the same rules apply to us? We’re women, we should be free to explore what we like in our songwriting!”

    They added: “A general Nova Twins theme is that we’re always in control. When it comes to a track like this, we were always going to show our domineering side.”

    Nova Twins Heavy Culture
     Editor's Pick
    Heavy Culture: Nova Twins on Racial Identity, Representation of Women of Color in Heavy Music, and More

    Nova Twins are currently supporting Yungblud’s European tour and will remain on the continent playing festivals and supporting Supernova throughout the rest of the year. You can get tickets via Ticketmaster.

    Advertisement

    Watch the visualizer for “Puzzles” below.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Flight of the Conchords Bret McKenzie Songs Without Jokes new solo album 2022 tour dates a little tune

Flight of the Conchords' Bret McKenzie Announces New Album Songs Without Jokes, 2022 Tour

May 11, 2022

death cab for cutie roman candles asphalt meadows new single announce new album lyric video listen stream indie rock music news ben gibbard

Death Cab for Cutie Announce New Album Asphalt Meadows, Share "Roman Candles": Stream

May 11, 2022

Behemoth new album opvs contra natvram

Behemoth Announce New Album Opvs Contra Natvram, Share "Ov My Herculean Exile": Stream

May 11, 2022

black thought danger mouse no gold teeth stream

Danger Mouse and Black Thought Announce Collaborative Album Cheat Codes, Share "No Gold Teeth": Stream

May 11, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Nova Twins Unveil New Song "Puzzles" Ahead of Upcoming Album Supernova: Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale