Disney+ Rings in May the Fourth with First Obi-Wan Kenobi Trailer: Watch

The limited series premieres May 27th

obi-wan kenobi star wars disney plus trailer Ewan McGregor disney+
Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi (Disney+)
May 4, 2022 | 9:37am ET

    Ahead of its premiere later this month, Disney+ has shared the first trailer for its upcoming Obi-Wan Kenobi series. Celebrate May the Fourth by watching Ewan McGregor return to the Star Wars universe below.

    Obi-Wan Kenobi is set between the events of the movies Revenge of the Sith and A New Hope, when young Luke Skywalker’s father, Darth Vader (Hayden Christensen), has fully crossed over to the Dark Side and the Galactic Empire reigns. As the newly self-appointed Emperor, Darth Sidious has founded the force-sensitive Inquisitors — led by Rupert Friend’s Grand Inquisitor — to track down the remaining Jedi.

    Forced into hiding, Obi-Wan watches the young Luke on Tatooine, much to the annoyance of the boy’s Uncle Owen (a returning Joel Edgerton). Inquisitor Reva (The Queen’s Gambit‘s Moses Ingram) is determined to uncover Obi-Wan for the glory of her master — even if it means hiring every lowlife bounty hunter in the galaxy to do it.

    Related Video

    The Obi-Wan Kenobi cast includes Bonnie Piesse reprising her role as Aunt Beru, while Kumail Nanjiani, Indira Varma, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Sung Kang, Simone Kessell, and Benny Safdie also have roles. Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea is reportedly also making a cameo. Even better, legendary composer John Williams returned to write the series’ theme song.

    The spin-off premieres May 27th on Disney+.

    Obi Wan Kenobi poster

