Olivia Rodrigo Covers No Doubt’s “Just a Girl”: Watch

Olivia Rodrigo seems acutely aware that she’s standing on the shoulders of giants, and during her “Sour World Tour” she has continued to pay homage to the women who came before. On Friday night in Philadelphia, Rodrigo honored Gwen Stefani and No Doubt with a rollicking cover of “Just a Girl.”

Wearing black boots underneath a flowing white dress with a structured corset top, Rodrigo stomped across the stage of The Met as she powered through the ska pop classic. She’s become a comfortable live performer, and enjoyed leaning over the front row to deliver the lines, “The moment that I step outside,” at a whisper, before uncorking a howl on, “So many reasons for me to run and hide!”

The 19-year-old’s audience wasn’t totally unfamiliar with the song, and while they let most of the verse and chorus go, they joined along on the words “I’m just a girl!” Check it out below.

Advertisement

Related Video

Previously on her tour, Rodrigo has covered Veruca Salt and Avril Lavigne, and even duetted “Complicated” with Lavigne in Toronto. Perhaps a pop punk album is in her future? Regardless, tickets to her upcoming shows are available here.