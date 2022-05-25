Olivia Rodrigo Advocates for Gun Control, Covers “You Oughta Know” with Alanis Morissette: Watch

Throughout her “Sour World Tour,” pop phenom Olivia Rodrigo has paid homage to the women who came before her by both covering their songs and speaking up about issues like abortion rights. During her concert on Tuesday night in Los Angeles, the young superstar did both. In addition to recruiting Alanis Morissette for a cover of “You Oughta Know,” Rodrigo advocated for stricter gun control in the wake of the latest school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.

Rodrigo told the crowd at Greek Theatre that she was “devastated” by the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School that left 19 children and two teachers dead. “We should never have to worry about our safety or our lives in places that are dedicated to our learning and growing,” she said. “And I’m so heartbroken that this is the reality that we’re living in — and we need stricter gun control laws in America.”

Watch her speech below.

This isn’t the first time Rodrigo has spoken up during one of her concerts. Back in May, the singer said she was “heartbroken” over the US Supreme Court’s potential decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. “Our bodies should never be in the hands of politicians,” she stated. “I hope we can raise our voices to protect our right, to have a safe abortion, which is a right that so many people before us have worked so hard to get.”

Advertisement

Related Video

Meanwhile, Rodrigo and Morissette actually share a history together, having interviewed each other for Rolling Stone last year. Based on their performance, it seems like they formed a strong bond in the process. Watch the footage below.

Rodrigo is winding down the North American leg of her world tour, during which she’s also covered classics by Veruca Salt and Avril Lavigne, No Doubt’s “Just a Girl,” and even performed “Complicated” with Lavigne. Grab your seats now via Ticketmaster.

During her L.A. concert, Olivia Rodrigo advocates for stricter gun control in the wake of the Uvalde, Texas school shooting: “I’m so heartbroken that this is the reality that we’re living in.” https://t.co/uatO1Q5GEv pic.twitter.com/3pmj0ZzOE1 — Variety (@Variety) May 25, 2022