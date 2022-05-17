The Police Come Knocking in Trailer for Only Murders in the Building Season 2: Watch

For true crime fanatics, murder mysteries are all fun and games until you become the prime suspect. That’s the plot of Only Murders in the Building Season 2, which just released a new teaser trailer.

In the second installment of Hulu’s crime comedy, there’s no longer only one murder in the Arconia, Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short), and Mabel’s (Selena Gomez) Upper West Side building. After forming a podcast to solve the mysterious death of their neighbor, Arconia Board President Bunny Folger turns up dead as well, and all signs point to the trio.

“Evidence keeps showing up in our apartments!” Mabel frets in the trailer. Soon enough, the police come knocking, right when Oliver discovers a bloody knife that appears to be the murder weapon.

Throughout the season, the friends not only try to clear their names with the feds, but try to compete with a new podcast that also pins the crime on them. Cara Delevinge, Amy Schumer, and Shirley MacLaine join the cast as the mystery ramps up.

Watch the new teaser for Only Murders in the Building below. The series returns to Hulu on Tuesday, June 28th with two new episodes that will be followed by a weekly release schedule. While you wait for Season 2, revisit our review of Only Murders Season 1.