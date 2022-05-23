Ozuna Announces 2022 US Tour

Reggaeton and Latin trap superstar Ozuna will embark on a US tour this fall.
The 24-date “OzuTochi Tour” kicks off at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on September 30th. Much of the itinerary is centered in Texas and California with a total of 13 shows taking place between the two states. As of now, the US leg is set to conclude in Miami on December 9th. Check out the full schedule below.
Tickets go on sale beginning Wednesday, May 25th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. A Spotify pre-sale goes down starting Monday, May 23rd, followed by a fan club pre-sale on Tuesday, May 24th. Tickets can be purchased here.
Ozuna 2022 Tour Dates:
09/30 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
10/02 – Reading, PA @ Santander Arena
10/06 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
10/09 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena
10/14 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center
10/15 – Midland, TX @ La Hacienda Event Center
10/16 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center
10/20 – Laredo, TX @ Sames Arena
10/21 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
10/22 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
10/23 – Hidalgo, TX @ Payne Arena
10/27 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
10/29 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Arena
10/30 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
11/05 – Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum
11/06 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
11/10 – Ontario, CA @ Toyota Arena
11/11 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden
11/12 – San Jose CA @ SAP Center
11/17 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center
11/19 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena
11/23 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum
11/26 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
12/09 – Miami, FL @ FTX Arena