Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Ozuna Announces 2022 US Tour

The "OzuTochi Tour" takes place this fall

Ozuna 2022
Ozuna, photo courtesy of artist
Advertisement
Advertisement
May 23, 2022 | 9:38am ET

    Reggaeton and Latin trap superstar Ozuna will embark on a US tour this fall.

    The 24-date “OzuTochi Tour” kicks off at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on September 30th. Much of the itinerary is centered in Texas and California with a total of 13 shows taking place between the two states. As of now, the US leg is set to conclude in Miami on December 9th. Check out the full schedule below.

    Tickets go on sale beginning Wednesday, May 25th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. A Spotify pre-sale goes down starting Monday, May 23rd, followed by a fan club pre-sale on Tuesday, May 24th. Tickets can be purchased here.

    Related Video

    Ozuna 2022 Tour Dates:
    09/30 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
    10/02 – Reading, PA @ Santander Arena
    10/06 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
    10/09 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena
    10/14 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center
    10/15 – Midland, TX @ La Hacienda Event Center
    10/16 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center
    10/20 – Laredo, TX @ Sames Arena
    10/21 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center
    10/22 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
    10/23 – Hidalgo, TX @ Payne Arena
    10/27 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
    10/29 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Arena
    10/30 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
    11/05 – Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum
    11/06 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
    11/10 – Ontario, CA @ Toyota Arena
    11/11 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden
    11/12 – San Jose CA @ SAP Center
    11/17 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center
    11/19 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena
    11/23 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum
    11/26 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
    12/09 – Miami, FL @ FTX Arena

    Ozuna 2022 tour poster

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

paolo nutini through echoes lose it last night in the bittersweet new album new single stream rock music news tracklist artwork

How to Get Tickets to Paolo Nutini's 2022 Tour Dates

May 21, 2022

SEVENTEEN 2022 tour

How to Get Tickets to SEVENTEEN's 2022 Tour

May 20, 2022

doja cat throat surgery tour dates cancel the weeknd vape tonsils

Doja Cat Cancels All Tour Dates to Recover from Throat Surgery

May 20, 2022

seventeen tour

SEVENTEEN Announce WORLD TOUR [BE THE SUN] - NORTH AMERICA

May 19, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Ozuna Announces 2022 US Tour

Menu Shop Search Sale