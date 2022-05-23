Ozuna Announces 2022 US Tour

Reggaeton and Latin trap superstar Ozuna will embark on a US tour this fall.

The 24-date “OzuTochi Tour” kicks off at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center on September 30th. Much of the itinerary is centered in Texas and California with a total of 13 shows taking place between the two states. As of now, the US leg is set to conclude in Miami on December 9th. Check out the full schedule below.

Tickets go on sale beginning Wednesday, May 25th at 10:00 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster. A Spotify pre-sale goes down starting Monday, May 23rd, followed by a fan club pre-sale on Tuesday, May 24th. Tickets can be purchased here.

Related Video

Ozuna 2022 Tour Dates:

09/30 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

10/02 – Reading, PA @ Santander Arena

10/06 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

10/09 – Rosemont, IL @ Allstate Arena

10/14 – El Paso, TX @ Don Haskins Center

10/15 – Midland, TX @ La Hacienda Event Center

10/16 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center

10/20 – Laredo, TX @ Sames Arena

10/21 – San Antonio, TX @ AT&T Center

10/22 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

10/23 – Hidalgo, TX @ Payne Arena

10/27 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

10/29 – Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Arena

10/30 – San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

11/05 – Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum

11/06 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

11/10 – Ontario, CA @ Toyota Arena

11/11 – Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden

11/12 – San Jose CA @ SAP Center

11/17 – Fresno, CA @ Save Mart Center

11/19 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Vivint Arena

11/23 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

11/26 – Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

12/09 – Miami, FL @ FTX Arena