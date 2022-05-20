Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Ozzy Osbourne’s Daughter Aimée Escapes Recording Studio Fire That Left One Dead

Sharon Osbourne: "It is utterly heartbreaking that someone lost their life today in this fire"

aimee osbourne fire
Aimee Osbourne (courtesy of Make Records)
Advertisement
Advertisement
May 20, 2022 | 10:07am ET

    Ozzy Osbourne’s daughter Aimée escaped a deadly fire at a Hollywood recording studio on Thursday night (May 19th).

    Sharon Osbourne confirmed that Aimée and her producer both escaped the burning building, which left one person dead. According to the Los Angeles Times, it took 78 firefighters and 51 minutes to extinguish the blaze, which broke out around 6 p.m. in the industrial complex that houses several recording studios on W. Lexington Ave.

    “Today my daughter [Aimée] was working in a recording studio at this building with her producer,” wrote Sharon Osbourne on Instagram. “They are the lucky two that made it out alive. It is utterly heartbreaking that someone lost their life today in this fire & we are sending our prayers to this person & their family.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Sharon added: “What happened today was beyond horrific. I really hope moving forward that buildings like this are better regulated for fire safety. This building was a creative hub for music in Hollywood, a space that should have been regulated for fire code.”

    The fire was made more intense by the fact that the studio sported soundproofing, double drywall, and heavy amounts of insulation. The building also dated back to the 1920s and was not required to have a fire sprinkler system. Los Angeles Fire Department arson investigators are looking into the source of the fire.

    The Los Angeles Times also reported that two people suffered from smoke exposure. It is unclear if those two people were Aimée and her producer.

    Advertisement

    Aimee Osbourne track by track
     Editor's Pick
    Aimée Osbourne (ARO) Breaks Down New Album Vacare Adamaré Track by Track: Stream + Q&A

    As reported by L.A.’s ABC7, hip-hop artist Maxxamillion lost $50,000 worth of studio gear in the blaze. He had attempted to grab what he could, but the fire was too intense and he was forced to flee the building.

    “I immediately reached over to grab a jug of water,” he said. “I threw it at the door, flames bursted. I tried to go back to my room and grab anything I could, but flames were everywhere, and we ran out the building, and that was it.”

    Aimée Osbourne performs electro-pop under the moniker ARO. In 2020, she spoke with Heavy Consequence about her music career, her decision to not take part in The Osbournes reality show alongside her brother Jack and sister Kelly, and her creative work on the upcoming Ozzy and Sharon biopic.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Serj Tankian

Serj Tankian Unveils New Song "No Tomorrow" in "Metal: Hellsinger" Video Game Trailer: Stream

May 19, 2022

municipal waste high speed steel stream

Municipal Waste Unveil New Song "High Speed Steel": Stream

May 19, 2022

menzingers 2022 tour

The Menzingers Announce Fall 2022 US Tour with Touché Amoré and Screaming Females

May 19, 2022

Dethklok

Dethklok and Run the Jewels Top the Bill for 2022 Adult Swim Festival Block Party

May 18, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Ozzy Osbourne's Daughter Aimée Escapes Recording Studio Fire That Left One Dead

Menu Shop Search Sale