Ozzy Osbourne’s daughter Aimée escaped a deadly fire at a Hollywood recording studio on Thursday night (May 19th).

Sharon Osbourne confirmed that Aimée and her producer both escaped the burning building, which left one person dead. According to the Los Angeles Times, it took 78 firefighters and 51 minutes to extinguish the blaze, which broke out around 6 p.m. in the industrial complex that houses several recording studios on W. Lexington Ave.

“Today my daughter [Aimée] was working in a recording studio at this building with her producer,” wrote Sharon Osbourne on Instagram. “They are the lucky two that made it out alive. It is utterly heartbreaking that someone lost their life today in this fire & we are sending our prayers to this person & their family.”

Sharon added: “What happened today was beyond horrific. I really hope moving forward that buildings like this are better regulated for fire safety. This building was a creative hub for music in Hollywood, a space that should have been regulated for fire code.”

The fire was made more intense by the fact that the studio sported soundproofing, double drywall, and heavy amounts of insulation. The building also dated back to the 1920s and was not required to have a fire sprinkler system. Los Angeles Fire Department arson investigators are looking into the source of the fire.

The Los Angeles Times also reported that two people suffered from smoke exposure. It is unclear if those two people were Aimée and her producer.

As reported by L.A.’s ABC7, hip-hop artist Maxxamillion lost $50,000 worth of studio gear in the blaze. He had attempted to grab what he could, but the fire was too intense and he was forced to flee the building.

“I immediately reached over to grab a jug of water,” he said. “I threw it at the door, flames bursted. I tried to go back to my room and grab anything I could, but flames were everywhere, and we ran out the building, and that was it.”

Aimée Osbourne performs electro-pop under the moniker ARO. In 2020, she spoke with Heavy Consequence about her music career, her decision to not take part in The Osbournes reality show alongside her brother Jack and sister Kelly, and her creative work on the upcoming Ozzy and Sharon biopic.