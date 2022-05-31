Late Pantera Drummer Vinnie Paul’s Legendary Texas House Has Been Demolished

The Arlington, Texas home that once belonged to late Pantera drummer Vinnie Paul has been demolished only weeks after it was sold to an anonymous buyer.

Paul hosted many legendary metal parties in the postmodern abode, which was a lasting monument to his legacy. The news of its demolition has hit Pantera fans and associates hard.

Derek “D-Rock” Walker, promotional director for the Ride For Dime motorcycle event, recently shared photos of Vinnie’s property in ruin, sending shockwaves through Pantera’s massive network of fans and supporters.

“Absolutely gut wrenching and heartbreaking,” Walker wrote on Facebook. “This is what remains of the monument that was Vinnie Paul’s home in Arlington, Texas.”

He continued “This was not only a heavy metal landmark, but a staple in PANTERA’s rock and roll legacy,” he continued. “Sold off to private investors to be leveled for a new build. If you were fortunate enough to be invited over, cherish the memories forever… Ironically enough the last photo of Vinnie Paul’s Play House, the ‘Brick Wall’ stands alone.”

While the comments on the post expressed anger toward the new property owners, Leah Winfield — wife of longtime Pantera engineer Sterling Winfield — clarified that the “estate has been handled according to [Vinnie’s] wishes. Heartbreaking at times, but his stated terms. Maybe this can help folks be a little kinder to those fulfilling his final wishes.”

Leah Winfield explained that her husband is indeed a “beneficiary” but that “none of this is about money, contrary to a lot of opinions” before adding that “absolutely none of it has been easy.”

Vinnie had designed the 3,784-square-foot home himself. It rested on 1.5 acres with views of Arlington, downtown Fort Worth, and Las Colinas. Not only did Vinnie hold late-night bashes for his metal friends at the home, he also hosted the Dallas Stars there after they’d won the Stanley Cup in 1999. The evening included one infamous incident in which the players attempted to throw the Stanley Cup trophy into the pool, but missed, leaving a huge dent in the sacred award.

News of the property’s demolition comes after the recent announcement of a Vinnie Paul estate auction. Over 700 items are currently up for auction, including several drum kits played by Paul in Pantera, Damageplan, and Hellyeah; a collection of guitars (including a vintage Dimebag Darrell Washburn); slot machines; record awards; clothing; artwork; and a huge collection of sports memorabilia, as Vinnie loved hockey, football, and baseball.

Below you can see Walker’s post with images of the demolition site.