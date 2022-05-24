Menu
Vinnie Paul’s Estate Auctioning off Hundreds of the Late Pantera Drummer’s Items

Several drum kits Vinnie used in Pantera, Damageplan, and Hellyeah will be up for grabs

vinnie paul pantera drum auction
Vinnie Paul (via YouTube: Hellyeah)
May 24, 2022 | 2:09pm ET

    The estate of the late Vinnie Paul is auctioning off hundreds of items and gear owned by the late Pantera drummer.

    Over 700 items are hitting the block, which will be hosted by Backstage Auctions. Highlight pieces include several drum kits played by Paul in Pantera, Damageplan, and Hellyeah; a collection of guitars (including a vintage Dimebag Darrell Washburn); slot machines; record awards; clothing; artwork; and a huge collection of sports memorabilia, as Vinnie loved hockey, football, and baseball.

    “Outside his impressive career, one that lasted nearly four decades, Vinnie Paul was a collector at heart, enjoying and appreciating every single memento,” the auctioneers noted. “This event is a tribute to his legacy, as much as it is an opportunity for all of his fans to continue that legacy. ‘Hellyeah!'”

    The drum sets appear to be the major prize and will start with the highest opening bids. The full Pearl kit (plus road cases) used on Pantera’s tour in support of The Great Southern Trendkill opens at $17,500, while the final kit Vinnie ever played on Hellyeah’s 2016-2017 “Unden!able” tour starts at $25,000, topping the list of opening bids.

    The auction starts this Thursday (May 26th) and closes on June 5th at 2 p.m. ET or 10 minutes after the last bid.

    Philip Anselmo Honors Dimebag and Vinnie Paul During Down’s NOLA 25th Anniversary Livestream Show: Watch

    Vinnie Paul sadly passed away on in 2018 from heart disease. He was 54 years old and left behind a lasting legacy of recordings and memories with Pantera, Damageplan, and Hellyeah. His brother, Pantera guitarist Dimebag Darell, was tragically slain onstage during a Damageplan show in December 2004.

    For more information on the auction, head over to Backstage Auctions website. You can view the full list of items hitting the block here.

