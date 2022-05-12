Menu
Paolo Nutini Announces New Album Last Night in the Bittersweet, Shares “Lose It” and “Through the Echoes”: Stream

His first new LP in eight years, plus 2022 tour dates

Paolo Nutini, photo by Shamil Tanna
May 12, 2022 | 11:30am ET

    Paolo Nutini is ready for his comeback: The Scottish singer-songwriter has announced Last Night in the Bittersweet, his first studio album in eight years. Before its Julia 1st release via Atlantic, he’s previewing the LP today with the singles “Lose It” and “Through the Echoes.” He’s also shared some UK and European tour dates for 2022.

    The follow-up to 2014’s Caustic Love, Last Night in the Bittersweet is an epic return. With 16 tracks clocking in at a sprawling 70 minutes, the record sees Nutini waver seamlessly between elements of classic rock, post-punk, and Krautrock. Nutini produced the record himself alongside alongside Dani Castelar and Gavin Fitzjohn, and pre-orders for it are ongoing.

    Today’s new singles perfectly exemplify Nutini’s broad array of influences. “Through the Echoes” is a mellow, soulful tune backed by both acoustic guitar and piano, calling to mind the blues of legends like Otis Redding. Meanwhile on the other end of Nutini’s spectrum, “Lose It” takes direct inspiration from pioneering German bands like Can and Neu!, layering distorted vocals with a driving rhythm section that gradually builds over the span of the track’s five minutes.

    And more good news for fans across the pond: Nutini also recently announced a handful of live dates in the UK and Europe between May and September 2022, including a night supporting Liam Gallagher’s highly-anticipated return to the storied Knebworth Park. You can head over to Ticketmaster to check ticket availability, and see the schedule below.

    Also below, listen to “Through the Echoes” and “Lose It,” and keep scrolling to see the album art and full tracklist for Last Night in the Bittersweet.

    Last Night in the Bittersweet Tracklist:
    01. Afterneath
    02. Radio
    03. Through the Echoes
    04. Acid Eyes
    05. Stranded Words (Interlude)
    06. Lose It
    07. Petrified in Love
    08. Everywhere
    09. Abigail
    10. Children of the Stars
    11. Heart Filled Up
    12. Shine a Light
    13. Desperation
    14. Julianne
    15. Take Me Take Mine
    16. Writer

    Paolo Nutini 2022 Tour Dates:
    05/14 – Sheffield, UK @ The Leadmill
    05/16 – London, UK @ 100 Club
    05/17 – London, UK @ 100 Club
    05/19 – London, UK @ 100 Club
    05/20 – London, UK @ 100 Club
    05/27 – Oban, UK @ Corran Halls
    05/28 – Oban, UK @ Corran Halls
    06/03 – Knebworth, UK @ Knebworth Park (supporting Liam Gallagher)
    06/23 – Bristol, UK @ Sounds at Canons Marsh Amphitheatre
    07/05 – Montreux, CH @ Montreux Jazz Festival
    07/08 – Glasgow, UK @ TRNSMT
    07/15 – Brescia, UK @ Anfiteatro Vittoriale
    07/16 – Pistoia, IT @ Pistoia Blues
    07/19 – Rome, IT @ Cavea
    07/20 – Bologna, IT @ Sequoie Music Park
    07/22 – Servigliano, IT @ NoSound Festival
    07/23 – Trani, IT @ Locus Festival
    07/25 – Caserta, IT @ Belvedere Di San Leucio
    07/27 – Taormina, IT @ Teatro Antico
    08/25 – Belfast, UK @ Custom House Square
    08/27 – Portsmouth, UK @ Victorious Festival
    09/09 – Malaga, ES @ Andalucia Big Festival
    09/24 – Berlin, DE @ Lollapalooza Berlin

