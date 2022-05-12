Paolo Nutini is ready for his comeback: The Scottish singer-songwriter has announced Last Night in the Bittersweet, his first studio album in eight years. Before its Julia 1st release via Atlantic, he’s previewing the LP today with the singles “Lose It” and “Through the Echoes.” He’s also shared some UK and European tour dates for 2022.
The follow-up to 2014’s Caustic Love, Last Night in the Bittersweet is an epic return. With 16 tracks clocking in at a sprawling 70 minutes, the record sees Nutini waver seamlessly between elements of classic rock, post-punk, and Krautrock. Nutini produced the record himself alongside alongside Dani Castelar and Gavin Fitzjohn, and pre-orders for it are ongoing.
Today’s new singles perfectly exemplify Nutini’s broad array of influences. “Through the Echoes” is a mellow, soulful tune backed by both acoustic guitar and piano, calling to mind the blues of legends like Otis Redding. Meanwhile on the other end of Nutini’s spectrum, “Lose It” takes direct inspiration from pioneering German bands like Can and Neu!, layering distorted vocals with a driving rhythm section that gradually builds over the span of the track’s five minutes.
And more good news for fans across the pond: Nutini also recently announced a handful of live dates in the UK and Europe between May and September 2022, including a night supporting Liam Gallagher’s highly-anticipated return to the storied Knebworth Park. You can head over to Ticketmaster to check ticket availability, and see the schedule below.
Also below, listen to “Through the Echoes” and “Lose It,” and keep scrolling to see the album art and full tracklist for Last Night in the Bittersweet.
Last Night in the Bittersweet Tracklist:
01. Afterneath
02. Radio
03. Through the Echoes
04. Acid Eyes
05. Stranded Words (Interlude)
06. Lose It
07. Petrified in Love
08. Everywhere
09. Abigail
10. Children of the Stars
11. Heart Filled Up
12. Shine a Light
13. Desperation
14. Julianne
15. Take Me Take Mine
16. Writer
Paolo Nutini 2022 Tour Dates:
05/14 – Sheffield, UK @ The Leadmill
05/16 – London, UK @ 100 Club
05/17 – London, UK @ 100 Club
05/19 – London, UK @ 100 Club
05/20 – London, UK @ 100 Club
05/27 – Oban, UK @ Corran Halls
05/28 – Oban, UK @ Corran Halls
06/03 – Knebworth, UK @ Knebworth Park (supporting Liam Gallagher)
06/23 – Bristol, UK @ Sounds at Canons Marsh Amphitheatre
07/05 – Montreux, CH @ Montreux Jazz Festival
07/08 – Glasgow, UK @ TRNSMT
07/15 – Brescia, UK @ Anfiteatro Vittoriale
07/16 – Pistoia, IT @ Pistoia Blues
07/19 – Rome, IT @ Cavea
07/20 – Bologna, IT @ Sequoie Music Park
07/22 – Servigliano, IT @ NoSound Festival
07/23 – Trani, IT @ Locus Festival
07/25 – Caserta, IT @ Belvedere Di San Leucio
07/27 – Taormina, IT @ Teatro Antico
08/25 – Belfast, UK @ Custom House Square
08/27 – Portsmouth, UK @ Victorious Festival
09/09 – Malaga, ES @ Andalucia Big Festival
09/24 – Berlin, DE @ Lollapalooza Berlin