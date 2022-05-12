Paolo Nutini is ready for his comeback: The Scottish singer-songwriter has announced Last Night in the Bittersweet, his first studio album in eight years. Before its Julia 1st release via Atlantic, he’s previewing the LP today with the singles “Lose It” and “Through the Echoes.” He’s also shared some UK and European tour dates for 2022.

The follow-up to 2014’s Caustic Love, Last Night in the Bittersweet is an epic return. With 16 tracks clocking in at a sprawling 70 minutes, the record sees Nutini waver seamlessly between elements of classic rock, post-punk, and Krautrock. Nutini produced the record himself alongside alongside Dani Castelar and Gavin Fitzjohn, and pre-orders for it are ongoing.

Today’s new singles perfectly exemplify Nutini’s broad array of influences. “Through the Echoes” is a mellow, soulful tune backed by both acoustic guitar and piano, calling to mind the blues of legends like Otis Redding. Meanwhile on the other end of Nutini’s spectrum, “Lose It” takes direct inspiration from pioneering German bands like Can and Neu!, layering distorted vocals with a driving rhythm section that gradually builds over the span of the track’s five minutes.

And more good news for fans across the pond: Nutini also recently announced a handful of live dates in the UK and Europe between May and September 2022, including a night supporting Liam Gallagher’s highly-anticipated return to the storied Knebworth Park. You can head over to Ticketmaster to check ticket availability, and see the schedule below.

Also below, listen to “Through the Echoes” and “Lose It,” and keep scrolling to see the album art and full tracklist for Last Night in the Bittersweet.

Last Night in the Bittersweet Tracklist:

01. Afterneath

02. Radio

03. Through the Echoes

04. Acid Eyes

05. Stranded Words (Interlude)

06. Lose It

07. Petrified in Love

08. Everywhere

09. Abigail

10. Children of the Stars

11. Heart Filled Up

12. Shine a Light

13. Desperation

14. Julianne

15. Take Me Take Mine

16. Writer

Paolo Nutini 2022 Tour Dates:

05/14 – Sheffield, UK @ The Leadmill

05/16 – London, UK @ 100 Club

05/17 – London, UK @ 100 Club

05/19 – London, UK @ 100 Club

05/20 – London, UK @ 100 Club

05/27 – Oban, UK @ Corran Halls

05/28 – Oban, UK @ Corran Halls

06/03 – Knebworth, UK @ Knebworth Park (supporting Liam Gallagher)

06/23 – Bristol, UK @ Sounds at Canons Marsh Amphitheatre

07/05 – Montreux, CH @ Montreux Jazz Festival

07/08 – Glasgow, UK @ TRNSMT

07/15 – Brescia, UK @ Anfiteatro Vittoriale

07/16 – Pistoia, IT @ Pistoia Blues

07/19 – Rome, IT @ Cavea

07/20 – Bologna, IT @ Sequoie Music Park

07/22 – Servigliano, IT @ NoSound Festival

07/23 – Trani, IT @ Locus Festival

07/25 – Caserta, IT @ Belvedere Di San Leucio

07/27 – Taormina, IT @ Teatro Antico

08/25 – Belfast, UK @ Custom House Square

08/27 – Portsmouth, UK @ Victorious Festival

09/09 – Malaga, ES @ Andalucia Big Festival

09/24 – Berlin, DE @ Lollapalooza Berlin