Papa Roach Announce Co-Headlining 2022 US Tour with Falling in Reverse

Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves will also be along for the ride

Papa Roach (courtesy of Big Picture Media)
Papa Roach (courtesy of Big Picture Media)
May 17, 2022 | 11:42am ET

    Papa Roach have announced a co-headlining Summer 2022 US tour with Falling in Reverse. The bill will feature support from Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves.

    The outing, dubbed “The Rockzilla Tour,” kicks off July 27th in East Providence, Rhode Island, and runs through an August 31st show in Nashville. Tickets for the tour go on sale to the general public this Friday (May 20th) at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, with VIP pre-sales beginning today (May 17th) at noon local time. Artist pre-sales begin Wednesday (May 18th) at noon ET with the code PRROCKZILLA2022.

    “We’re thrilled to bring an absolutely packed lineup — an evening of non-stop rock, to some amazing cities this summer,” stated Papa Roach frontman Jacoby Shaddix. “We haven’t been to some of these cities in a long time … Only right that we celebrate with these amazing bands, who all are bringing heat of their own!”

    Falling in Reverse singer Ronnie Radke added, “We are very glad to bring out such a phenomenal lineup. Fans have asked for years for a FIR/Papa Roach tour, and now the time has finally come. Not to mention Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves are also on the bill. This will be a tour to remember.”

    Papa Roach will be out in support of their new album, Ego Trip, which arrived on April 8th. The band premiered the video and shared the origins for the song “No Apologies” right here at Consequence last month.

    See the full list of dates and tour poster below, and pick up tickets here.

    Papa Roach, Falling in Reverse, Hollywood Undead, and Bad Wolves 2022 Tour Dates:
    07/27 — East Providence, RI @ Bold Point Pavilion
    07/29 — Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheatre
    07/30 — Gilford, NH @ Bank Of New Hampshire Pavilion
    07/31 — Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater
    08/02 — Reading, PA @ Santander Arena
    08/03 — Middletown, NY @ Summerstage At OCFS
    08/04 — Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater At Lakeview
    08/06 — Bay City, MI @ Veteran’s Memorial Park
    08/07 — Milwaukee, WI @ Miller High Life Theatre
    08/09 — Sturgis, SD @ Sturgis Buffalo Chip
    08/10 — Grand Forks, ND @ Alerus Center
    08/12 — Sioux City, IA @ Hard Rock Casino Battery Park
    08/13 — Dubuque, IA @ Q Casino Backwaters Stage
    08/14 — Green Bay, WI @ Capital Credit Union Park
    08/16 — Mankato, MN @ Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center
    08/19 — Pocatello, ID @ Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre
    08/20 — Airway Heights, WA @ Northern Quest Resort & Casino
    08/21 — Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheatre
    08/23 — Irvine, CA @ Fivepoint Amphitheater
    08/25 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater At Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
    08/27 — El Paso, TX @ Speaking Rock Entertainment Center
    08/29 — Kansas City, KS @ Azura Amp
    08/30 — Little Rock, AR @ First Security Amphitheater
    08/31 — Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium

    Papa Roach 2022 tour poster

Papa Roach Announce Co-Headlining 2022 US Tour with Falling in Reverse

