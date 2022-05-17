Papa Roach Announce Co-Headlining 2022 US Tour with Falling in Reverse

Papa Roach have announced a co-headlining Summer 2022 US tour with Falling in Reverse. The bill will feature support from Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves.

The outing, dubbed “The Rockzilla Tour,” kicks off July 27th in East Providence, Rhode Island, and runs through an August 31st show in Nashville. Tickets for the tour go on sale to the general public this Friday (May 20th) at 10 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster, with VIP pre-sales beginning today (May 17th) at noon local time. Artist pre-sales begin Wednesday (May 18th) at noon ET with the code PRROCKZILLA2022.

“We’re thrilled to bring an absolutely packed lineup — an evening of non-stop rock, to some amazing cities this summer,” stated Papa Roach frontman Jacoby Shaddix. “We haven’t been to some of these cities in a long time … Only right that we celebrate with these amazing bands, who all are bringing heat of their own!”

Falling in Reverse singer Ronnie Radke added, “We are very glad to bring out such a phenomenal lineup. Fans have asked for years for a FIR/Papa Roach tour, and now the time has finally come. Not to mention Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves are also on the bill. This will be a tour to remember.”

Papa Roach will be out in support of their new album, Ego Trip, which arrived on April 8th. The band premiered the video and shared the origins for the song “No Apologies” right here at Consequence last month.

See the full list of dates and tour poster below, and pick up tickets here.

Papa Roach, Falling in Reverse, Hollywood Undead, and Bad Wolves 2022 Tour Dates:

07/27 — East Providence, RI @ Bold Point Pavilion

07/29 — Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheatre

07/30 — Gilford, NH @ Bank Of New Hampshire Pavilion

07/31 — Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater

08/02 — Reading, PA @ Santander Arena

08/03 — Middletown, NY @ Summerstage At OCFS

08/04 — Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater At Lakeview

08/06 — Bay City, MI @ Veteran’s Memorial Park

08/07 — Milwaukee, WI @ Miller High Life Theatre

08/09 — Sturgis, SD @ Sturgis Buffalo Chip

08/10 — Grand Forks, ND @ Alerus Center

08/12 — Sioux City, IA @ Hard Rock Casino Battery Park

08/13 — Dubuque, IA @ Q Casino Backwaters Stage

08/14 — Green Bay, WI @ Capital Credit Union Park

08/16 — Mankato, MN @ Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center

08/19 — Pocatello, ID @ Portneuf Health Trust Amphitheatre

08/20 — Airway Heights, WA @ Northern Quest Resort & Casino

08/21 — Nampa, ID @ Ford Idaho Center Amphitheatre

08/23 — Irvine, CA @ Fivepoint Amphitheater

08/25 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Theater At Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

08/27 — El Paso, TX @ Speaking Rock Entertainment Center

08/29 — Kansas City, KS @ Azura Amp

08/30 — Little Rock, AR @ First Security Amphitheater

08/31 — Nashville, TN @ Nashville Municipal Auditorium