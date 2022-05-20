Paris Jackson Goes Grunge on New Single “lighthouse”: Stream

Paris Jackson has gone grunge with her latest solo single, “lighthouse.”

“I can feel the lights go low/ But I don’t wanna let go now/ Maybe if I turn around, you’ll see me/ And what you used to be/ Your wave keeps crashing in a changeless sea/ And I can’t help but feel it’s drowning me/ No, I can’t breathe/ The oil’s burnt in the lighthouse, my ship wrecked on your teeth,” she snarls on the chorus over boisterous guitars. According to a press release, “lighthouse” was specifically inspired by Nirvana’s “Silver.”

The song serves as the lead single off the Hollywood progeny’s forthcoming as-yet-untitled EP, a follow-up to her three-song project the lost from earlier this year and her 2021 collaborations with Manchester Orchestra (“adagio”) and The Struts (“Low Key in Love”).

Related Video

Watch the song’s accompanying video below.

Back in 2020, the daughter of Michael Jackson dropped her debut full-length album wilted after leaving her former musical group The Soundflowers. At the time, she also made her late-night debut on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, performing single “let down” live from the iconic Viper Room in Hollywood. However, Jackson’s latest musical sound is more in the vein of, say, Courtney Love’s Hole and