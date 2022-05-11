Parquet Courts Perform “Walking at a Downtown Pace” on Kimmel: Watch

Parquet Courts dropped in on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday night to unleash their new single “Walking at a Downtown Pace.”

The performance came a week after the band, as well as guests Tom Cruise and Iliza Shlesinger, were bumped due to Kimmel testing positive for COVID-19. Despite being the only ones left off of the host’s apologetic tweet announcement, they showed no signs of bad blood as they delivered an all-out, thrilling take of “Walking at a Downtown Pace.” Watch the replay below.

It’s the latest network television performance by the New York quartet, who also treated Ellen viewers to a rendition of the B-side “Watching Strangers Smile” in January. Their seventh studio album, Sympathy for Life, was released in October 2021 behind singles “Black Widow Spider” and “Plant Life.”

Advertisement

Related Video

The band is currently on a month-long break between legs of their 2022 tour. They pick back up in Paris on May 21st for a full European run that stretches through June. Grab a seat to one of their remaining shows via Ticketmaster.