Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Parquet Courts Perform “Walking at a Downtown Pace” on Kimmel: Watch

A late-night TV performance in support of Sympathy for Life

parquet courts kimmel walking at a downtown pace jimmy kimmel live watch stream
Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC)
Advertisement
Advertisement
May 11, 2022 | 9:45am ET

    Parquet Courts dropped in on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday night to unleash their new single “Walking at a Downtown Pace.”

    The performance came a week after the band, as well as guests Tom Cruise and Iliza Shlesinger, were bumped due to Kimmel testing positive for COVID-19. Despite being the only ones left off of the host’s apologetic tweet announcement, they showed no signs of bad blood as they delivered an all-out, thrilling take of “Walking at a Downtown Pace.” Watch the replay below.

    It’s the latest network television performance by the New York quartet, who also treated Ellen viewers to a rendition of the B-side “Watching Strangers Smile” in January. Their seventh studio album, Sympathy for Life, was released in October 2021 behind singles “Black Widow Spider” and “Plant Life.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The band is currently on a month-long break between legs of their 2022 tour. They pick back up in Paris on May 21st for a full European run that stretches through June. Grab a seat to one of their remaining shows via Ticketmaster.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Father John Misty Kiss Me (I Loved You) The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon performance watch

Father John Misty Performs "Kiss Me (I Loved You)" on Fallon: Watch

May 4, 2022

The Linda Lindas on Fallon

The Linda Lindas Tear Through "Oh!" on Fallon: Watch

May 3, 2022

big thief certainty corden james late late show watch stream

Big Thief Perform "Certainty" on Corden: Stream

April 29, 2022

Fontaines DC on Seth Meyers

Fontaines D.C. Deliver a Pulverizing Performance of "Nabokov" on Seth Meyers: Watch

April 28, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Parquet Courts Perform "Walking at a Downtown Pace" on Kimmel: Watch

Menu Shop Search Sale