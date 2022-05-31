Pauly Shore Teases Possible Encino Man Sequel: “I Would Do It for the Fans”

Love them or hate them, remakes, reboots, and revivals are having a moment in Hollywood and on streaming. Disney+ might be cashing in next with a sequel to 1992’s Encino Man, according to one of the film’s stars, Pauly Shore. Speaking in an oral history of the film with Inverse, the actor added that if his co-stars Brendan Fraser and Sean Astin were on board, he might be down for a remake.

“I know Disney+ is talking about possibly doing the sequel,” Shore said. “If they want me to do it and the script was right and Brendan and Sean were on board and it made sense, I would do it for the fans! It’s what George [Zaloom, who wrote Encino Man] has been working on. So ask him about it.”

When asked, Zaloom offered little in terms of clearing the air: “If you ask me ‘Is there going to be another Encino Man?’ — I don’t know! I’m not going to say yes. I’m not going to say no. We may be pleasantly surprised.” We’re not pointing fingers, but that sounds like what someone trying to keep a secret might say.

Encino Man helped propel Shore’s career from MTV personality to slacker flick star. In it, he stars as Stanley “Stoney” Brown, a high school student who — along with his best friend Dave Morgan (Astin) — befriends a recently-unearthed caveman (Fraser). The pair attempt to masquerade the caveman as an Estonian exchange student who they’ve named Link, and of course, hilarity ensues. While the movie wasn’t received well by critics at the time of its release, it did relatively well in theaters and has since maintained a cult status.

This isn’t the first time Shore has expressed his openness to an Encino Man 2, however. Last year on the original film’s 29th anniversary, Shore took to Instagram to share a blast from the past: “Heres a personal pic with myself and Brendan Fraser on the set,” he wrote. “And you guys know what Brendans peace sign means right? Encino Man 2 doooooooddzzzz. Hit up Disney+ and tell them myself, Brendan, and Sean Astin are ready for the sequel. Have a great Memorial Day weekend everybody. We’ll be wiezen the juice.”

That sure sounds like a call to arms, and no better time than Encino Man‘s 30th anniversary to get the ball rolling on a sequel.