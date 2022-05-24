Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Pavement Rip Through Hits and Deep Cuts at First Gig in 12 Years: Video + Setlist

The 30-song set included the first performance of "Harness Your Hopes" since 1999

Pavement, photo via @ilymeow on YouTube
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
May 24, 2022 | 12:40pm ET

    We can’t show you a word that rhymes with Pavement, but we can show you the indie rock pioneers’ setlist from their very first show in 12 years. The reunion tour that was originally supposed to happen in 2020 finally kicked off on Monday night with a special warm-up gig at Los Angeles’ Fonda Theater, and per setlist.fm, they selected a healthy mix of crowd pleasers and deep cuts for devotees both new and old.

    Naturally, Pavement performed “Harness Your Hopes” — their 1997 B-side that’s become a mysterious viral hit on Spotify and TikTok — for the first time in over 20 years. Aside from the expected hits like “Gold Soundz,” “Range Life,” “Cut Your Hair,” and “Spit on a Stranger,” they also ran through fan favorites like “Frontwards,” “Here,” “Grounded,” and “Summer Babe (Winter Version)” — perhaps they took some inspiration from Consequence’s recent list of Pavement’s 10 Best Songs.

    What’s more, Pavement’s first gig back included a double-encore. According to the setlist the band posted on their social media, the second encore was supposed to include “Stereo” and “In the Mouth a Desert,” but both had to be cut for time. We can’t fault them — their set still clocked in at 30 songs. Lastly, they closed out with a cover of Jim Pepper’s “Witchi Tai To.”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    All-in-all, Pavement’s reunion tour already looks like it won’t disappoint, although we’d likely be just as happy watching Stephen Malkmus improvise on stage for an hour and a half. Watch some fan-captured footage of the night, and take a look at the full setlist, below.

    Last month, Pavement released the long-awaited reissues of their final album 1999’s Terror Twilight  and their Spit on a Stranger EP. They also recently cashed in on the delayed “Harness Your Hopes” attention with a new music video featuring Yellowjackets star Sophie Thatcher.

    Setlist:
    Our Singer
    Frontwards
    Embassy Row
    Black Out
    Trigger Cut
    Kennel District
    Spit on a Stranger
    Gold Soundz
    Transport Is Arranged
    Serpentine Pad
    Motion Suggests
    Two States
    The Hexx
    Shoot the Singer (One Sick Verse)
    Grounded
    Harness Your Hopes
    Silence Kid
    Cut Your Hair
    Type Slowly
    Perfume-V
    Fame Throwa
    Range Life
    Folk Jam

    Encore 1:
    Shady Lane
    Unfair
    Grave Architecture
    Major Leagues
    Summer Babe (Winter Version)

    Encore 2:
    Here
    Witchi Tai To

    Pavement 2022 Tour Dates:
    06/02 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound
    06/10 – Porto, Portugal @ NOS Primavera Sound
    09/07 – San Diego, CA @ Balboa Theatre
    09/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre
    09/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre
    09/12 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
    09/13 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
    09/14 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic
    09/16 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield Amphitheatre
    09/17 – Seattle, WA @ The Paramount Theatre
    09/19 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre
    09/20 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater
    09/21 – St. Paul, MN @ The Palace Theatre
    09/22 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
    09/23 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre
    09/24 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Cathedral Theatre
    09/26 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
    09/27 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall
    09/28 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre
    09/30 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
    10/01 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
    10/02 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
    10/03 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre
    10/05 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met
    10/06 – Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre
    10/08 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
    10/09 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern
    10/11 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater
    10/17 – Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy Leeds
    10/18 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom
    10/19 – Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall
    10/20 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo
    10/22 – London, UK @ Roundhouse
    10/23 – London, UK @ Roundhouse
    10/24 – London, UK @ Roundhouse
    10/25 – London, UK @ Roundhouse
    10/27 – Paris, FR @ Le Grand Rex
    10/29 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega
    10/30 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene
    10/31 – Stockholm, SE @ Cirkus
    11/02 – Aarhus, DK @ VoxHall
    11/04 – Bremen, DE @ Pier 2
    11/05 – Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom
    11/07 – Brussels, BE @ Cirque Royal
    11/08 – Amsterdam, NL @ Royal Carré Theater
    11/10 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street
    11/11 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

Rico Nasty Intrusive new song video

Rico Nasty Drops Chaotic New Single "Intrusive": Stream

May 24, 2022

nickc ave son jethro fan condolences cause of death letter red hand files

Following Son's Death, Nick Cave Says Fan Condolences Have Been "Great Source of Comfort"

May 24, 2022

wynonna waxahatchee other side new single the judds indie rock folk country music video news stream listen

Wynonna and Waxahatchee Bravely Face the "Other Side" on New Single: Stream

May 24, 2022

vinnie paul pantera drum auction

Vinnie Paul's Estate Auctioning off Hundreds of the Late Pantera Drummer's Items

May 24, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Pavement Rip Through Hits and Deep Cuts at First Gig in 12 Years: Video + Setlist

Menu Shop Search Sale