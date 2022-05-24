Pavement Rip Through Hits and Deep Cuts at First Gig in 12 Years: Video + Setlist

We can’t show you a word that rhymes with Pavement, but we can show you the indie rock pioneers’ setlist from their very first show in 12 years. The reunion tour that was originally supposed to happen in 2020 finally kicked off on Monday night with a special warm-up gig at Los Angeles’ Fonda Theater, and per setlist.fm, they selected a healthy mix of crowd pleasers and deep cuts for devotees both new and old.

Naturally, Pavement performed “Harness Your Hopes” — their 1997 B-side that’s become a mysterious viral hit on Spotify and TikTok — for the first time in over 20 years. Aside from the expected hits like “Gold Soundz,” “Range Life,” “Cut Your Hair,” and “Spit on a Stranger,” they also ran through fan favorites like “Frontwards,” “Here,” “Grounded,” and “Summer Babe (Winter Version)” — perhaps they took some inspiration from Consequence’s recent list of Pavement’s 10 Best Songs.

What’s more, Pavement’s first gig back included a double-encore. According to the setlist the band posted on their social media, the second encore was supposed to include “Stereo” and “In the Mouth a Desert,” but both had to be cut for time. We can’t fault them — their set still clocked in at 30 songs. Lastly, they closed out with a cover of Jim Pepper’s “Witchi Tai To.”

All-in-all, Pavement’s reunion tour already looks like it won’t disappoint, although we’d likely be just as happy watching Stephen Malkmus improvise on stage for an hour and a half. Watch some fan-captured footage of the night, and take a look at the full setlist, below.

Last month, Pavement released the long-awaited reissues of their final album 1999’s Terror Twilight and their Spit on a Stranger EP. They also recently cashed in on the delayed “Harness Your Hopes” attention with a new music video featuring Yellowjackets star Sophie Thatcher.

These guys sound familiar, but we can’t quite place it pic.twitter.com/T88zYJcc6r — Matador Records (@matadorrecords) May 24, 2022

Wait, hold on. Don't tell me. A few more songs and I'll know who this is pic.twitter.com/IeorbwtXuv — Matador Records (@matadorrecords) May 24, 2022

Very happy we got all the identity stuff sorted. Thanks internet! @pavement_band @FondaTheatre pic.twitter.com/eJPJqJKoSY — Matador Records (@matadorrecords) May 24, 2022

Hella thanks y’all. Had to cut a couple but…

Much love, c’mon in… pic.twitter.com/oVBJUQVMfE Advertisement — PAVEMENT (@pavement_band) May 24, 2022

Setlist:

Our Singer

Frontwards

Embassy Row

Black Out

Trigger Cut

Kennel District

Spit on a Stranger

Gold Soundz

Transport Is Arranged

Serpentine Pad

Motion Suggests

Two States

The Hexx

Shoot the Singer (One Sick Verse)

Grounded

Harness Your Hopes

Silence Kid

Cut Your Hair

Type Slowly

Perfume-V

Fame Throwa

Range Life

Folk Jam

Encore 1:

Shady Lane

Unfair

Grave Architecture

Major Leagues

Summer Babe (Winter Version)

Encore 2:

Here

Witchi Tai To

Pavement 2022 Tour Dates:

06/02 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera Sound

06/10 – Porto, Portugal @ NOS Primavera Sound

09/07 – San Diego, CA @ Balboa Theatre

09/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre

09/10 – Los Angeles, CA @ Orpheum Theatre

09/12 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

09/13 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

09/14 – San Francisco, CA @ The Masonic

09/16 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield Amphitheatre

09/17 – Seattle, WA @ The Paramount Theatre

09/19 – Denver, CO @ Paramount Theatre

09/20 – Kansas City, MO @ Uptown Theater

09/21 – St. Paul, MN @ The Palace Theatre

09/22 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

09/23 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

09/24 – Detroit, MI @ Masonic Cathedral Theatre

09/26 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

09/27 – Toronto, ON @ Massey Hall

09/28 – Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre

09/30 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

10/01 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

10/02 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

10/03 – Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

10/05 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met

10/06 – Washington, DC @ Warner Theatre

10/08 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

10/09 – Atlanta, GA @ The Eastern

10/11 – Austin, TX @ ACL Live at the Moody Theater

10/17 – Leeds, UK @ O2 Academy Leeds

10/18 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland Ballroom

10/19 – Edinburgh, UK @ Usher Hall

10/20 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo

10/22 – London, UK @ Roundhouse

10/23 – London, UK @ Roundhouse

10/24 – London, UK @ Roundhouse

10/25 – London, UK @ Roundhouse

10/27 – Paris, FR @ Le Grand Rex

10/29 – Copenhagen, DK @ Vega

10/30 – Oslo, NO @ Sentrum Scene

10/31 – Stockholm, SE @ Cirkus

11/02 – Aarhus, DK @ VoxHall

11/04 – Bremen, DE @ Pier 2

11/05 – Berlin, DE @ Tempodrom

11/07 – Brussels, BE @ Cirque Royal

11/08 – Amsterdam, NL @ Royal Carré Theater

11/10 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street

11/11 – Dublin, IE @ Vicar Street