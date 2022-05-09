Pearl Jam Take Over Los Angeles With Two Arena Shows: Setlists + Exclusive Photos

Pearl Jam played back-to-back shows at Kia Forum in Inglewood, California on Friday and Saturday (May 6th-7th).
Photographer George Ortiz was on the ground, soaking up the action for Consequence.
The May 6th gig saw Eddie Vedder and Co. playing hits like “Black,” “Yellow Ledbetter” and “Even Flow,” while May 7th brought a touching Taylor Hawkins tribute.
Pearl Jam next hit Glendale, Arizona, playing the Gila River Arena tonight (May 9th). Tickets for that show, and for the rest of the tour, are available via Ticketmaster.
Check out the setlists from both nights, and a full gallery of photos from the May 6th show, below.
May 6th Setlist:
I Won’t Back Down
Of the Girl
Elderly Woman Behind the Counter in a Small Town
Superblood Wolfmoon
Corduroy
Dance of the Clairvoyants
Quick Escape
Faithfull
Not for You
Buckle Up
Even Flow
Never Destination
Down
Nothingman
Present Tense
Who Ever Said
Porch
Encore:
State of Love and Trust
Wishlist
Do the Evolution
Black
Alive
Yellow Ledbetter
May 7th Setlist:
Wildflowers
Release
Given to Fly
Do the Evolution
Low Light
Quick Escape
Take the Long Way
Even Flow
Seven O’Clock
Immortality
Cold Day in the Sun
Daughter
Unthought Known
Glorified G
Lukin
I Believe in Miracles
Garden
Mind Your Manners
Porch
Encore:
Better Man
Elderly Woman Behind the Counter in a Small Town
Jeremy
Leash
Alive
Indifference
Gallery: