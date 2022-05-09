Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Pearl Jam Take Over Los Angeles With Two Arena Shows: Setlists + Exclusive Photos

The rockers played two nights at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California

pearl jam 2022
Pearl Jam, photo by George Ortiz
Advertisement
Advertisement
Consequence Staff
May 9, 2022 | 1:48pm ET

    Pearl Jam played back-to-back shows at Kia Forum in Inglewood, California on Friday and Saturday (May 6th-7th).

    Photographer George Ortiz was on the ground, soaking up the action for Consequence.

    The May 6th gig saw Eddie Vedder and Co. playing hits like “Black,” “Yellow Ledbetter” and “Even Flow,” while May 7th brought a touching Taylor Hawkins tribute.

    Pearl Jam next hit Glendale, Arizona, playing the Gila River Arena tonight (May 9th). Tickets for that show, and for the rest of the tour, are available via Ticketmaster.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Check out the setlists from both nights, and a full gallery of photos from the May 6th show, below.

    May 6th Setlist:

    I Won’t Back Down
    Of the Girl
    Elderly Woman Behind the Counter in a Small Town
    Superblood Wolfmoon
    Corduroy
    Dance of the Clairvoyants
    Quick Escape
    Faithfull
    Not for You
    Buckle Up
    Even Flow
    Never Destination
    Down
    Nothingman
    Present Tense
    Who Ever Said
    Porch

    Encore:

    State of Love and Trust
    Wishlist
    Do the Evolution
    Black
    Alive
    Yellow Ledbetter

    May 7th Setlist:

    Wildflowers
    Release
    Given to Fly
    Do the Evolution
    Low Light
    Quick Escape
    Take the Long Way
    Even Flow
    Seven O’Clock
    Immortality
    Cold Day in the Sun
    Daughter
    Unthought Known
    Glorified G
    Lukin
    I Believe in Miracles
    Garden
    Mind Your Manners
    Porch

    Encore:

    Better Man
    Elderly Woman Behind the Counter in a Small Town
    Jeremy
    Leash
    Alive
    Indifference

    Gallery:

    pearl jam the forum
    Pearl Jam, photo by George Ortiz
    pearl jam the forum
    Pearl Jam, photo by George Ortiz
    pearl jam the forum
    Pearl Jam, photo by George Ortiz
    pearl jam the forum
    Pearl Jam, photo by George Ortiz
    pearl jam the forum
    Pearl Jam, photo by George Ortiz
    pearl jam the forum
    Pearl Jam, photo by George Ortiz
    pearl jam the forum
    Pearl Jam, photo by George Ortiz
    pearl jam the forum
    Pearl Jam, photo by George Ortiz
    pearl jam the forum
    Pearl Jam, photo by George Ortiz
    pearl jam the forum
    Pearl Jam, photo by George Ortiz

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

spoon hammerstein ballroom review recap photos setlist may 6th friday

Spoon Make Up for Postponement with Flawless Set in New York City: Photos + Setlist

May 8, 2022

coachella 2022 photos

Coachella 2022 Photo Gallery: Megan Thee Stallion, Billie Eilish, Arcade Fire & More

April 18, 2022

Deftones tour kickoff

Deftones Debut New Lineup as They Kick Off Long-Awaited Tour with Gojira: Recap + Photos

April 15, 2022

Phoebe Bridgers Concert Review

Phoebe Bridgers Kicks Off 2022 "Reunion Tour" in Phoenix: Recap, Photos + Setlist

April 14, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Pearl Jam Take Over Los Angeles With Two Arena Shows: Setlists + Exclusive Photos

Menu Shop Search Sale