Pearl Jam Take Over Los Angeles With Two Arena Shows: Setlists + Exclusive Photos

Pearl Jam played back-to-back shows at Kia Forum in Inglewood, California on Friday and Saturday (May 6th-7th).

Photographer George Ortiz was on the ground, soaking up the action for Consequence.

The May 6th gig saw Eddie Vedder and Co. playing hits like “Black,” “Yellow Ledbetter” and “Even Flow,” while May 7th brought a touching Taylor Hawkins tribute.

Pearl Jam next hit Glendale, Arizona, playing the Gila River Arena tonight (May 9th). Tickets for that show, and for the rest of the tour, are available via Ticketmaster.

Check out the setlists from both nights, and a full gallery of photos from the May 6th show, below.

May 6th Setlist:

I Won’t Back Down

Of the Girl

Elderly Woman Behind the Counter in a Small Town

Superblood Wolfmoon

Corduroy

Dance of the Clairvoyants

Quick Escape

Faithfull

Not for You

Buckle Up

Even Flow

Never Destination

Down

Nothingman

Present Tense

Who Ever Said

Porch

Encore:

State of Love and Trust

Wishlist

Do the Evolution

Black

Alive

Yellow Ledbetter

May 7th Setlist:

Wildflowers

Release

Given to Fly

Do the Evolution

Low Light

Quick Escape

Take the Long Way

Even Flow

Seven O’Clock

Immortality

Cold Day in the Sun

Daughter

Unthought Known

Glorified G

Lukin

I Believe in Miracles

Garden

Mind Your Manners

Porch

Encore:

Better Man

Elderly Woman Behind the Counter in a Small Town

Jeremy

Leash

Alive

Indifference

Gallery:

Pearl Jam, photo by George Ortiz Pearl Jam, photo by George Ortiz Pearl Jam, photo by George Ortiz Pearl Jam, photo by George Ortiz Pearl Jam, photo by George Ortiz Pearl Jam, photo by George Ortiz Pearl Jam, photo by George Ortiz Pearl Jam, photo by George Ortiz Pearl Jam, photo by George Ortiz Pearl Jam, photo by George Ortiz