Pearl Jam Cancel Tour Dates After Jeff Ament Tests Positive for COVID-19

Pearl Jam tried muddle through with guest drummers after Matt Cameron tested positive for COVID-19, but now bassist Jeff Ament has also become infected, and with too many key players out of commission, that band has been forced to cancel upcoming tour dates in Sacramento (May 18th) and Las Vegas (May 20th).

In a social media statement, Pearl Jam shared the “heartbreaking news,” writing, “Our attention to staying inside the bubble has been constant. We have truly done all that we could have to remain clear of infection. Regretfully, the Sacramento and Las Vegas shows are canceled. Ticket refunds will be automatically processed to ticket holders’ method of purchase. We are so very sorry. Be safe out there.” Check out the full statement below.

Cameron tested positive for COVID on May 12th, and since then Pearl Jam have handed the sticks to new touring guitarist Josh Klinghoffer, longtime Ament-collaborator Richard Stuveru, a fan plucked from the audience, a high school senior, and original Pearl Jam drummer Dave Krusen.

(2/4) they now have to present the heartbreaking news that this morning bassist Jeff Ament has tested positive for Covid. This is horrible for everybody involved and we are especially sorry to those out there who have made plans to attend these shows. — Pearl Jam 🇺🇦 (@PearlJam) May 18, 2022