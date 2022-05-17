Pearl Jam Reunite with Drummer Dave Krusen and Play Songs from Ten

Pearl Jam reunited with their original drummer, Dave Krusen, during their show in Fresno, California on Monday (May 16th).

With current drummer Matt Cameron still sidelined by COVID-19, Krusen filled in behind the kit for 10 of the 24 songs played by PJ. As Rolling Stone notes, while Krusen previously reunited with Pearl Jam as part of their induction into Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2017, it marked his first concert with the band in 31 years.

Appropriately, Krusen joined Pearl Jam on songs exclusively from Ten — the only album he appeared on. That included album cuts like “Once,” “Even Glow,” “Black,” “Jeremy,” “State of Love and Trust,” and “Alive.”

Cameron tested positive for COVID-19 last Thursday, and the band has relied on a number of different individuals to fill in for him. Both touring member Josh Klinghoffer and Richard Stuveru have each spent a significant amount of time behind the kit, while the band’s recent shows in Oakland featured an 18-year-old high school senior and a fan plucked from the audience as guest drummers.

Pearl Jam is due back on stage Wednesday night in Sacramento, California. You can purchase tickets to that show and the rest of PJ’s upcoming dates here.