Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Pete Davidson Jokes About Kanye West Starting AIDS Rumor: Watch

"I better call my doctor, the guy who made College Dropout thinks I have AIDS"

pete davidson kanye west netflix is a joke festival standup set aids joke jack harlow bill burr sunday service
Pete Davidson (photo courtesy of Netflix) and Kanye West (photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
May 6, 2022 | 1:59pm ET

    Last Friday, Pete Davidson took to the stage at Netflix Is a Joke: The Festival for a standup set in which the comedian publicly poked fun at the one-sided feud he’s found himself in with Kanye West. Now, Netflix has released a clip from the showcase, which you can watch below.

    “I’ve had a really weird year; I had an AIDS scare this year,” he deadpanned before quipping, “No, Kanye told me I had AIDS. And he’s a genius, so I was like, ‘Oh, fuck.’ I was like, ‘I better call my doctor, the guy who made College Dropout thinks I have AIDS.'”

    The Saturday Night Live star went on to bust out a pitch-perfect John Mulaney impression, claiming that the fellow comedian called him upon hearing the rumor in order to say, “AIDS? You should spread a rumor that he has polio!”

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    Later in his set, Davidson got a bit more serious about all the harassment he’s been on the brunt of receiving from the rapper ever since he started dating Kim Kardashian last November, but only after joking he “secretly hopes” Kanye pulls a “Mrs. Doubtfire” at some point to infiltrate his life.

    “Yeah, it’s a really weird thing to go through,” he said. “‘Cause, you know, people try to give you advice, but even friends that are, like, older than me, they’re like, ‘I don’t know’. He’s like, ‘It looks pretty bad, bro. Good luck, sorry, here if you need.’ But, like, no advice. No one was like, ‘This is what you do.’ Everyone was like, ‘Oh, yeah. You staying with your mom? You in a safe spot?'”

    Kanye West Pete Davidson Feud
     Editor's Pick
    A Timeline of Kanye West’s One-Sided Beef with Pete Davidson

    The SNL heartthrob and star of the upcoming thriller Bodies Bodies Bodies then joked about West recruiting his close pal Jack Harlow for the Donda 2 album cut “Louie Bags.” He said, “People come up to me and they’re like, ‘How does that make you feel? Does that bother you? Does that get under your skin?’ And I’m like, ‘No, he’s a rapper. That’s his field, that’s what they do.'”

    Advertisement

    He continued, “That doesn’t hurt my feelings. It would hurt my feelings if I saw, like, Bill Burr at Sunday Service. I’d be like, ‘What the fuck Bill?’ He’d be like, ‘Find God, Petey, go fuck ya’self!'”

    Watch a snippet from Davidson’s hilarious standup set below.

    Elsewhere in Pete Davidson Presents: The Best Friends, the comedian brought out Machine Gun Kelly for a surprise three-song set. The showcase has been filmed for later distribution on Netflix.

    Davidson remains busy as a centerpiece of the SNL cast, and also recently got the greenlight for Bupkis, a Curb Your Enthusiasm-esque comedy about his life.

    Advertisement

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

dave chappelle fight netflix is a joke attacked on stage

Dave Chappelle: My Attacker Wanted to Draw Attention to Gentrification

May 6, 2022

dave chappelle isaiah lee no felony attack charges

Dave Chappelle Attacker Charged with Four Misdemeanors, Won't Face Felony Charges [UPDATED]

May 5, 2022

Mike Myers The Graduate

Lorne Michaels Wanted Mike Myers to Remake The Graduate Instead of Making Wayne's World

May 5, 2022

dave chappelle fight netflix is a joke attacked on stage

Dave Chappelle Attacked On Stage During Comedy Set

May 4, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Pete Davidson Jokes About Kanye West Starting AIDS Rumor: Watch

Menu Shop Search Sale