Pete Townshend Recalls Writing "Let My Love Open the Door" in New Audible Original: Exclusive

Making a case for soundproofed studios

The Who, photo by Ralph Notaro
May 6, 2022 | 10:00am ET

    Today marks the release of Pete Townshend’s new Audible Originals long-form podcast, Somebody Saved Me, which features The Who co-founder spotlighting a particularly tumultuous period between the 1978 death of drummer Keith Moon and the 2002 passing of bassist John Entwistle. As a preview, Consequence is exclusively premiering a clip in which Townshend opens up about the making of his only US solo Top 10 hit, “Let My Love Open the Door.”

    In the excerpt, Townshend recalls writing the 1980 classic on the organ in his country house while entertaining guests. Realizing he had something special, the musician stayed up all night working on the song in his non-soundproofed studio — keeping his family and friends from catching a wink of sleep.

    “I had this special studio which was supposed to be soundproofed, but the architect said, ‘I don’t do soundproofing. You can do that.'” Townshend recalled before adding that he never bothered with it. “I started to write this song and I thought, ‘Fuck, this is definitely a hit.’ So I kept going.”

    Related Video

    He continued, “[When I] looked at my watch, it was half past 4 and I managed to go to bed. I get up the next day at 2, and my guests and my wife and my kids are just black. And I say, ‘Yeah, but it’s a hit!’ Nobody had slept a wink.” Listen to the full clip below.

    Somebody Saved Me is the latest installment in Audible’s Words + Music series, which has included previous sitdowns with Elvis Costello, Alice Cooper, Chuck D, and Billie Joe Armstrong.

    Townshend is currently on the “The Who Hits Back!” tour. Read a recap of the kick-off show here and pick your tickets up now via Ticketmaster.

