Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Phoebe Bridgers Shares Personal Story and Says “Everyone Deserves” Access to Safe Abortions

She also encouraged fans to donate to abortion rights organizations

phoebe bridgers abortion rights
Phoebe Bridgers, photo by Melissa Menzinger
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
May 3, 2022 | 6:02pm ET

    After a leaked draft opinion revealed that the conservative majority of the Supreme Court is set to overturn Roe v. Wade, Phoebe Bridgers has shared her own experience while advocating for abortion rights.

    “I had an abortion in October of last year while I was on tour,” the singer-songwriter wrote on social media. “I went to Planned Parenthood where they gave me the abortion pill. It was easy. Everyone deserves that kind of access. Here’s a big list of places you can donate to right now.”

    She then directed fans to an article published by The Cut which includes a state-by-state breakdown of abortion rights organizations in states which would be most directly affected by the overturn of Roe v. Wade.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    On Monday night, Politico published the first draft majority opinion for Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, a case challenging a 2018 Mississippi law banning abortions at 15 weeks.  Written and signed by Justice Samuel Alito, the document states, “Roe was egregiously wrong from the start,” while adding that Planned Parenthood v. Casey “must be overruled” as well.

    A number of other musicians have also spoken up in support of reproductive rights, including Margo Price, Amanda Shires, and Maggie Rogers. See what they had to say and learn how you can take action here.

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

tove lo no one dies for love new single music video pop stream

Tove Lo Dances the Pain Away on New Single "No One Dies from Love": Stream

May 3, 2022

black star no fear of time stream first album in 24 years new music hip hop rap stream

Black Star Drop No Fear of Time, Their First Album in 24 Years: Stream

May 3, 2022

bonobo north america canada united states 2022 tour dates electronic music news

Bonobo Announces North America Tour for Fall 2022

May 3, 2022

BIBI Interview

BIBI Reflects on Her Debut Coachella Performance, Teases "Weird, Dark and Twisted" New Era

May 3, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Phoebe Bridgers Shares Personal Story and Says "Everyone Deserves" Access to Safe Abortions

Menu Shop Search Sale