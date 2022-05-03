After a leaked draft opinion revealed that the conservative majority of the Supreme Court is set to overturn Roe v. Wade, Phoebe Bridgers has shared her own experience while advocating for abortion rights.

“I had an abortion in October of last year while I was on tour,” the singer-songwriter wrote on social media. “I went to Planned Parenthood where they gave me the abortion pill. It was easy. Everyone deserves that kind of access. Here’s a big list of places you can donate to right now.”

She then directed fans to an article published by The Cut which includes a state-by-state breakdown of abortion rights organizations in states which would be most directly affected by the overturn of Roe v. Wade.

Advertisement

Related Video

On Monday night, Politico published the first draft majority opinion for Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, a case challenging a 2018 Mississippi law banning abortions at 15 weeks. Written and signed by Justice Samuel Alito, the document states, “Roe was egregiously wrong from the start,” while adding that Planned Parenthood v. Casey “must be overruled” as well.

A number of other musicians have also spoken up in support of reproductive rights, including Margo Price, Amanda Shires, and Maggie Rogers. See what they had to say and learn how you can take action here.

I had an abortion in October of last year while I was on tour. I went to planned parenthood where they gave me the abortion pill. It was easy. Everyone deserves that kind of access. Here’s a big list of places you can donate to right now. https://t.co/jT0sk6CeNX — traitor joe (@phoebe_bridgers) May 3, 2022