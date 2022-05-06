Phoebe Bridgers Announces New Tour Dates with Proceeds Pledged to Abortion Charity

Phoebe Bridgers has added several stops to her ongoing “2022 Reunion Tour.” She’ll be supported by her Saddest Factory signees Sloppy Jane, Charlie Hickey, Claud, MUNA, and Christian Lee Hutson, and for each ticket purchased, she’ll donate $1 to the Mariposa Fund, which is dedicated to providing undocumented people with reproductive services including abortion.

The “Reunion Tour” kicked off last month in support of Bridgers’ 2020 breakout album Punisher. The new dates are mostly extended stays in cities she had already planned to visit, including longer runs in New York, Vancouver, and London.

“Tour starts in 7 days,” Bridgers reminded her fans in a social media post today, May 6th. “A dollar of each ticket will go to The Mariposa Fund, who work to provide abortions, specifically for undocumented people who already face huge systemic barriers when trying to obtain safe reproductive health services.”

Check out the full itinerary below. Tickets are available here.

Reproductive rights have been on everyone’s mind since the leaked Supreme Court decision that would overturn Roe v. Wade, but the issue is personal to Bridgers, who recently opened up about her own experience at a Planned Parenthood last year. In the aftermath of Justice Alito’s draft decision, a host of artists, musicians, and celebrities reacted to the news and offered their opinions on how concerned citizens should direct their funds and energy.

Phoebe Bridgers 2022 Tour Dates:

05/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Amp at Craig Ranch *

05/14 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Block Party

05/17 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

05/19 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory *

05/20 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park *

05/21 – Houston, TX @ The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall *

05/22 – Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Festival

05/24 – Tampa, FL @ The Cuban Club #

05/25 – St. Augustine, FL @ St Augustine Amphitheatre #

05/27 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park #

05/28 – Louisville, KY @ Forecastle Festival

05/31 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre #

06/01 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room Outdroos #

06/03 – Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Harris Pavilion #

06/04 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island ^

06/07 – Toronto, ON @ RBC Echo Beach ^

06/08 – Montreal, QC @ MTelus ^

06/09 – Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point ^

06/11 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem ^

06/12 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem ^

06/13 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage ^

06/14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Prospect Park Bandshell !

06/15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Prospect Park Bandshell !

06/16 — Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium !

06/20 – Dublin, IE @ Fairview Park

06/22 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland

06/24-25 – Pilton, UK @ Glastonbury Music Festival

06/26 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy

06/30 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival

07/01 — Beuningen Gld, NL @ Down the Rabbit Hole

07/02 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter

07/03 – Ewijk, NL @ Down the Rabbit Hole Festival

07/05 – Milan, IT @ Carroponte

07/07 – Bilbao, ES @ Bilbao BBK Live

07/08 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival

07/09 – Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive Festival

07/14 – Ostrava, CZ @ Colours of Ostrava

07/17 – Paris, FR @ Lollapalooza Paris

07/22 – Suffolk, UK @ Latitude Festival

07/23 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo

07/24 — Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo

07/26 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

07/27 — London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

07/28 — London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

07/29 — London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

08/05-06 — San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands

08/07 – Saint Charles, IA @ Hinterland Festival

08/18 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Pavilion %

08/20 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre %

08/21 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre %

08/23 – Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Park %

08/24 – Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Park %

08/25 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield %

08/27 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre %

08/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ This Ain’t No Picnic

* = w/ Sloppy Jane

# = w/ Charlie Hickey

^ = w/ Claud

! = w/ MUNA

% = w/ Christian Lee Hutson