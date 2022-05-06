Menu
Phoebe Bridgers Announces New Tour Dates with Proceeds Pledged to Abortion Charity

With support from Sloppy Jane, Charlie Hickey, Claud, MUNA, and Christian Lee Hutson

Phoebe Bridgers, photo by Ben Kaye
May 6, 2022 | 4:53pm ET

    Phoebe Bridgers has added several stops to her ongoing “2022 Reunion Tour.” She’ll be supported by her Saddest Factory signees Sloppy Jane, Charlie Hickey, Claud, MUNA, and Christian Lee Hutson, and for each ticket purchased, she’ll donate $1 to the Mariposa Fund, which is dedicated to providing undocumented people with reproductive services including abortion.

    The “Reunion Tour” kicked off last month in support of Bridgers’ 2020 breakout album PunisherThe new dates are mostly extended stays in cities she had already planned to visit, including longer runs in New York, Vancouver, and London.

    “Tour starts in 7 days,” Bridgers reminded her fans in a social media post today, May 6th. “A dollar of each ticket will go to The Mariposa Fund, who work to provide abortions, specifically for undocumented people who already face huge systemic barriers when trying to obtain safe reproductive health services.”

    Related Video

    Check out the full itinerary below. Tickets are available here.

    Reproductive rights have been on everyone’s mind since the leaked Supreme Court decision that would overturn Roe v. Wade, but the issue is personal to Bridgers, who recently opened up about her own experience at a Planned Parenthood last year. In the aftermath of Justice Alito’s draft decision, a host of artists, musicians, and celebrities reacted to the news and offered their opinions on how concerned citizens should direct their funds and energy.

    Phoebe Bridgers 2022 Tour Dates:
    05/13 – Las Vegas, NV @ The Amp at Craig Ranch *
    05/14 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Kilby Block Party
    05/17 – Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *
    05/19 – Dallas, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory *
    05/20 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park *
    05/21 – Houston, TX @ The Lawn at White Oak Music Hall *
    05/22 – Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Festival
    05/24 – Tampa, FL @ The Cuban Club #
    05/25 – St. Augustine, FL @ St Augustine Amphitheatre #
    05/27 – Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park #
    05/28 – Louisville, KY @ Forecastle Festival
    05/31 – Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre #
    06/01 – Omaha, NE @ The Waiting Room Outdroos #
    06/03 – Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Harris Pavilion #
    06/04 – Chicago, IL @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island ^
    06/07 – Toronto, ON @ RBC Echo Beach ^
    06/08 – Montreal, QC @ MTelus ^
    06/09 – Portland, ME @ Thompson’s Point ^
    06/11 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem ^
    06/12 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem ^
    06/13 – Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage ^
    06/14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Prospect Park Bandshell !
    06/15 – Brooklyn, NY @ Prospect Park Bandshell !
    06/16 — Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium !
    06/20 – Dublin, IE @ Fairview Park
    06/22 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland
    06/24-25 – Pilton, UK @ Glastonbury Music Festival
    06/26 – Birmingham, UK @ O2 Academy
    06/30 – Roskilde, DK @ Roskilde Festival
    07/01 — Beuningen Gld, NL @ Down the Rabbit Hole
    07/02 – Werchter, BE @ Rock Werchter
    07/03 – Ewijk, NL @ Down the Rabbit Hole Festival
    07/05 – Milan, IT @ Carroponte
    07/07 – Bilbao, ES @ Bilbao BBK Live
    07/08 – Madrid, ES @ Mad Cool Festival
    07/09 – Lisbon, PT @ NOS Alive Festival
    07/14 – Ostrava, CZ @ Colours of Ostrava
    07/17 – Paris, FR @ Lollapalooza Paris
    07/22 – Suffolk, UK @ Latitude Festival
    07/23 – Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo
    07/24 — Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo
    07/26 – London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton
    07/27 — London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton
    07/28 — London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton
    07/29 — London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton
    08/05-06 — San Francisco, CA @ Outside Lands
    08/07 – Saint Charles, IA @ Hinterland Festival
    08/18 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Pavilion %
    08/20 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre %
    08/21 – Vancouver, BC @ Orpheum Theatre %
    08/23 – Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Park %
    08/24 – Redmond, WA @ Marymoor Park %
    08/25 – Troutdale, OR @ Edgefield %
    08/27 – Paso Robles, CA @ Vina Robles Amphitheatre %
    08/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ This Ain’t No Picnic

    * = w/ Sloppy Jane
    # = w/ Charlie Hickey
    ^ = w/ Claud
    ! = w/ MUNA
    % = w/ Christian Lee Hutson

