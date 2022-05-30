Pink Floyd Join TikTok

Someone must have tipped Pink Floyd off to TikTok’s knack for re-popularizing decades-old music, because the band has officially joined the platform.

In addition to uploading their catalogue to TikTok’s sound library, allowing fans to use their music in their own videos, Pink Floyd have also made an account of their own, where they promise in a statement to post “unique video content.” The band’s account launched today, May 30th, in accordance with the 50th anniversary of the day they entered the studio to start recording The Dark Side Of The Moon.

Despite its reputation as a dancing app, a good chunk of TikTok’s 1 billion+ users tend to soundtrack their videos not with Hot 100 pop, but classic rock and alternative. In 2020, a viral video launched Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams” back into the Billboard charts for the first time since 1977, while Pavement’s 1999 B-side “Harness Your Hopes” became such a viral sound on the app that the band made a music video for the track over two decades later.

Earlier this year, Pink Floyd released their first song in 28 years, using the proceeds from the track to benefit the Ukraine Humanitarian Fund. Plus, before they joined TikTok, they uploaded a ton of 1970s-era live albums to Spotify for fans’ enjoyment — though they did pull their music from streaming services in Russia and Belarus.