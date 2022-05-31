Menu
Robert Zemeckis’ Pinocchio Comes Alive in First Teaser Trailer: Watch

Starring Tom Hanks, Cynthia Erivo, Luke Evans, and Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, the new retelling premieres September 8th on Disney+

Pinocchio Disney+
Pinocchio (Disney+)
May 31, 2022 | 9:17am ET

    Robert Zemeckis’ new retelling of Pinocchio, starring Tom Hanks as Geppetto, will premiere on Thursday, September 8th on Disney+. In anticipation, the first teaser trailer has been released. Watch it below.

    Alongside Hanks as the endearing wood-carver with a knack for puppetmaking, the film stars 13-year-old Benjamin Evan Ainsworth (The Haunting of Bly Manor) as Pinocchio, with Joseph Gordon-Levitt playing his trusty “conscience” Jiminy Cricket. The cast also includes Cynthia Erivo as the Blue Fairy, Keegan-Michael Key as “Honest” John, Luke Evans as the Coachman, and Lorraine Bracco as a new character named Sofia the Seagull.

    Zemeckis’ Pinocchio is not to be confused with Guillermo del Toro’s own retelling of the fairytale, which is also in the works. A stop-motion film starring the voices of Ewan McGregor, David Bradley, Ron Perlman, Tilda Swinton, Christoph Waltz, Cate Blanchett, and more, it’s scheduled to hit Netflix this December.

    Pinocchio Poster

