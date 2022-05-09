Poliça Share New Single “Violence”: Stream

Poliça have unleashed their new single, “Violence,” as their latest offering from their upcoming sixth album Madness. Stream it below.

The Minneapolis-based quintet’s third single of 2022 is a group pile-on of close collaborators, as singer Channy Leaneagh described it in a statement: “Along with the core members of the band, the new single ‘Violence’ brings on some of Poliça’s favorite collaborators like Velvet Negroni’s Jeremy Nutzman, Boys Noize, Dustin Zahn, CJ Camererie, and Aaron Baum to bring a slow-building dance-ish take on someone else’s problems.”

Leaneagh vocally commands the turbulent production, deftly navigating between the first-half’s ruminative grooves and the second’s ensuing swarm of string splices, vocal chirps, and pulsating bass. Though more understated than the band’s most recent output, the elaborate instrumentation on “Violence” delivers yet another state-of-the-art sounding mix that showcases producer and founding member Ryan Olson’s “anthropomorphic production tool” AllOvers(c).

Madness arrives on June 3rd via Memphis Industries. The album was announced along with the bass-booming single “Alive,” and preceded by February’s “Rotting.” It follows their 2020 effort When We Stay Alive, which has been called “something of a companion piece” to the new record. Pre-orders are ongoing.

Poliça are setting out to tour across North America this summer. It kicks off in Chicago on June 9th and runs throughout July and August. Grab your seats now via Ticketmaster.