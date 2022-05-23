Porno for Pyros were announced as a last-minute replacement for Jane’s Addiction at the Welcome to Rockville Festival, as Jane’s guitarist Dave Navarro continues a long bout with COVID-19. The show took place on Sunday night (May 22nd) in Daytona Beach, Florida, with Perry Farrell and company performing not only Porno for Pyros songs, but a handful of Jane’s Addiction classics, as well.

Farrell, who fronts both Jane’s Addiction and Porno for Pyros, reunited with guitarist Peter DiStefano and bassist Mike Watt for the latter group’s first full show in 26 years. Drummer Stephen Perkins, also a member of both bands, was announced as part of the lineup, but did not end up performing with the group due to an apparent illness. His drum tech filled in for the festival gig.

Thankfully, Porno for Pyros were able to perform a complete set on Sunday, as the Friday and Saturday bills at Welcome to Rockville were wrecked by thunderstorms, forcing the cancellation of gigs by headliners Guns N’ Roses and Korn, as well as several other acts.

Porno for Pyros kicked off the set with “Porpoise” from their second and currently final album, 1996’s Good God’s Urge. The group played a couple of more songs off that effort later on in the set, but mostly focused on tunes from their 1993 self-titled debut — including their signature hit “Pets.”

The latter half of the set was heavy on Jane’s Addiction songs, including favorites “Ain’t No Right,” “Mountain Song,” and “Stop,” as well as the rarity “1%.”

As of now, Porno for Pyros have no other gigs lined up, but DiStefano did mention last year that the band was working on new music.

Meanwhile, Jane’s Addiction are still slated to hit the road with the Smashing Pumpkins this fall on a North American tour. Tickets for those gigs are available via Ticketmaster.

Check out fan-filmed video from Porno for Pyros’ Welcome to Rockville set below, along with photos from photographers Nathan Zucker and Cameron Nunez (courtesy of Danny Wimmer Presents).

Photo Gallery – Porno for Pyros at Welcome to Rockville (click to enlarge and scroll through):

Porno for Pyros, photo by Nathan Zucker

All photos by Nathan Zucker and Cameron Nunez.

Setlist:

Porpoise Head

Sadness

Porno for Pyros

Meija

Cursed Female

Pets

Blood Rag

Ain’t No Right (Jane’s Addiction cover)

Good God’s://Urge!

Tahitian Moon

1% (Jane’s Addiction cover)

Mountain Song (Jane’s Addiction cover)

Stop (Jane’s Addiction cover)