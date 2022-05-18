Porno for Pyros to Play First Full Show in 26 Years, Replacing Jane’s Addiction at Welcome to Rockville

One Perry Farrell-led band will replace another at the Welcome to Rockville Festival in Daytona Beach, Florida, this weekend. Porno for Pyros will play their first full show in 26 years, as Jane’s Addiction have dropped off the bill due to guitarist Dave Navarro’s current bout with COVID-19.

Farrell formed Porno for Pyros in the wake of Jane’s Addiction’s first breakup in the early ’90s, recruiting Jane’s drummer Stephen Perkins along with guitarist Peter DiStefano and bassist Martyn LeNoble. The band released two albums — 1993’s self-titled debut and 1996’s Good God’s Urge — with Mike Watt Replacing LeNoble partway into the recording of the second LP. Among Porno for Pyros’ Top 10 modern rock tracks were “Cursed Female,” “Tahitian Moon” and their signature song, the No. 1 hit “Pets.”

The Welcome to Rockville reunion will feature the lineup of Farrell, Perkins, DiStefano and Watt, and will see the band playing some Jane’s Addiction songs, in addition to their own tunes.

“The gang and the government are no different,” stated Farrell. “That makes me 1%. Rockville, although we are blue that Jane’s cannot be with you at this time due to Dave’s long bout with COVID, I am still coming to Daytona, bringing to you for the first time in 26 years Porno For Pyros featuring myself, Perry Farrrell, Stephen Perkins, Peter DiStefeno and Mike Watt. We’ll play some Jane’s songs for you as well, but for now let’s recall: My boat’s capsized it’s gonna sink to the bottom. I can see the lights on the shore.”

Last year, DiStefano announced via Facebook that Porno for Pyros were working on new music. In 2020, they briefly reunited to perform a couple of songs for a Lollapalooza livestream, after the actual event was canceled due to the pandemic.

In addition to Porno for Pyros, the stacked Welcome to Rockville lineup also features Nine Inch Nails, Guns N’ Roses, KISS, Korn, and more — with tickets available here.

Meanwhile, Jane’s Addiction are still set to embark on a recently announced 2022 North American tour with Smashing Pumpkins in the fall. Tickets for those shows are available via Ticketmaster.

Check out Porno for Pyros performing “Pets” at Woodstock ’94 below.