Chemical Brothers, M.I.A., Flume, Jamie xx to Play Inaugural Portola Music Festival in San Francisco

James Blake, Chari XCX, Kaytranda, Fatboy Slim, and more also set to appear at the two-day fest

The Chemical Brothers, photo by Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns
May 16, 2022 | 2:04pm ET

    The Chemical Brothers, M.I.A., Flume, Jamie xx, James Blake, and Charli XCX are among the many exciting acts slated to play the inaugural Portola Music Festival in San Francisco this September.

    Produced by Goldenvoice, the two-day event goes down September 24th and 25th at San Fran’s Pier 80. Other notable acts include Kaytranda, Fatboy Slim, Caroline Polachek, The Avalanches, Caribou, Jungle, Toro y Moi, Four Tet + Floating Points, Arca, Yves Tumor, slowthai, Lane 8, DJ Shadow, Yaeji, Channel Tres, Kelly Lee Owens, shygirl, PinkPantheress, Fred again.., The Blessed Madonna, Haai, Dawn Richard, Duke Dumont, and more.

    Single-day and two-day passes go on sale Friday, May 20th at 10:00 a.m. PDT, and a pre-sale registration is now ongoing.

    Per a press release, the festival’s name is an ode to the Portola Festival of 1909, “which was a celebration of the re-opening of San Francisco, three years after the earthquake of 1906 decimated the city. It was set up to publicize to the world that San Francisco was back open and ready to host tourists.”

    Editor’s Note: Visit our new Live section to stay up to date on the latest tour announcements and festival news. Also sign up for our live music newsletter for access to exclusive pre-sale codes and more.

    Portola Music Festival 2022 lineup

