Menu
Menu Shop Search Sale
Advertisement

Post Malone Revamps “Chip ‘N Dale Rescue Rangers Theme” for Live-Action Reboot: Stream

The movie Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers is out now on Disney+

post malone chip n dale rescue rangers theme song reboot stream soundtrack
Post Malone, photo by Jen Vesp
Advertisement
Advertisement
Follow
May 20, 2022 | 12:00pm ET

    Post Malone has recorded a new version of the theme song to Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers for the big screen reboot of the same name. Stream it below.

    “Sometimes some crimes/ Go slippin’ through the cracks/ But these two gumshoes/ Are pickin’ up the slack/ There’s no case too big, no case too small/ When you need help just call/ Ch-ch-ch-chip and Dale, Rescue Rangers,” the rapper croons over an electronic riff on the famous theme.

    The song, which is featured in the end credits of the movie, hits streaming services the same day that Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers premieres on Disney+. The rest of the 19-song soundtrack was composed by Brian Tyler, and is out now.

    Advertisement
    Related Video

    The part-live action, part-animated revival stars the voice talents of John Mulaney as Chip and Andy Samberg as Dale, with Will Arnett, Eric Bana, Seth Rogen, Keegan-Michael Key, and J.K. Simmons rounding out the cast. Original series stars Tress MacNeille and Corey Burton also return to voice Gadget Hackwrench and Zipper, respectively. Stream Posty’s take on the “Chip ‘n Dale Rescue Rangers Theme,” as well as the full score, after the jump.

    Last week, the superstar also unveiled the Roddy Ricch collaboration “Cooped Up” and premiered “Love/Hate Letter to Alcohol” with Robin Pecknold of Fleet Foxes during his stint as musical guest on Saturday Night Live. Both songs are the latest previews of his long-awaited upcoming album twelve carat toothache, which is slated to drop June 3rd and also features lead single “One Right Now” with the Weeknd.

    This summer he’ll be hitting the festival circuit, including appearances at Hangout Music Festival and Outside Lands. Tickets are available here.

    Advertisement

    Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers (Original Soundtrack) Artwork:

    chip n dale rescue rangers soundtrack post malone theme brian tyler score artwork disney+

    Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers (Original Soundtrack) Tracklist:
    01. Chip ‘n Dale Rescue Rangers Theme
    02. Rescue Rangers Anthem
    03. Sweete Pete Suite
    04. New School Same Dale
    05. Best Friends
    06. Just a Showbiz Thing
    07. Chip Off the Ol’ Block
    08. Monterey Jack
    09. Bootlegging
    10. The Case of the Missing Monty
    11. Main Street
    12. The Cheese Cellar
    13. Old Merchandise
    14. A Beary Narrow Escape
    15. Double O’ Dale’d
    16. The Crime Lab
    17. The Bath House
    18. San Pedro Docks
    19. Mission Chippossible
    20. Not Heroes
    21. Sniffing Out a Clue
    22. Chipnapped
    23. The Bare Necessities
    24. Dirty Putty
    25. Rangers Reunited
    26. Rescuing Chip
    27. Frankenpete
    28. The Smartest Chipmunks
    29. Rescue Rangers

Personalized Stories

Around The Web

Latest Stories

four tet looking at my pager new single 3lw sample no more (baby i'ma do right) stream

Four Tet Shares New Single "Looking at Your Pager": Stream

May 20, 2022

faouzia citizens

Faouzia Breaks Down Debut Project CITIZENS Track by Track: Exclusive

May 20, 2022

classless act vince neil

Classless Act Unveil Self-Titled Track Featuring Mötley Crüe's Vince Neil: Stream

May 20, 2022

def leppard fire it up stream

Def Leppard Unleash New Song "Fire It Up": Stream

May 20, 2022

Advertisement
Consequence
Current story

Post Malone Revamps "Chip 'N Dale Rescue Rangers Theme" for Live-Action Reboot: Stream

Menu Shop Search Sale