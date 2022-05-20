Post Malone Revamps “Chip ‘N Dale Rescue Rangers Theme” for Live-Action Reboot: Stream

Post Malone has recorded a new version of the theme song to Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers for the big screen reboot of the same name. Stream it below.

“Sometimes some crimes/ Go slippin’ through the cracks/ But these two gumshoes/ Are pickin’ up the slack/ There’s no case too big, no case too small/ When you need help just call/ Ch-ch-ch-chip and Dale, Rescue Rangers,” the rapper croons over an electronic riff on the famous theme.

The song, which is featured in the end credits of the movie, hits streaming services the same day that Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers premieres on Disney+. The rest of the 19-song soundtrack was composed by Brian Tyler, and is out now.

The part-live action, part-animated revival stars the voice talents of John Mulaney as Chip and Andy Samberg as Dale, with Will Arnett, Eric Bana, Seth Rogen, Keegan-Michael Key, and J.K. Simmons rounding out the cast. Original series stars Tress MacNeille and Corey Burton also return to voice Gadget Hackwrench and Zipper, respectively. Stream Posty’s take on the “Chip ‘n Dale Rescue Rangers Theme,” as well as the full score, after the jump.

Last week, the superstar also unveiled the Roddy Ricch collaboration “Cooped Up” and premiered “Love/Hate Letter to Alcohol” with Robin Pecknold of Fleet Foxes during his stint as musical guest on Saturday Night Live. Both songs are the latest previews of his long-awaited upcoming album twelve carat toothache, which is slated to drop June 3rd and also features lead single “One Right Now” with the Weeknd.

This summer he’ll be hitting the festival circuit, including appearances at Hangout Music Festival and Outside Lands. Tickets are available here.

Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers (Original Soundtrack) Artwork:

Chip ‘n Dale: Rescue Rangers (Original Soundtrack) Tracklist:

01. Chip ‘n Dale Rescue Rangers Theme

02. Rescue Rangers Anthem

03. Sweete Pete Suite

04. New School Same Dale

05. Best Friends

06. Just a Showbiz Thing

07. Chip Off the Ol’ Block

08. Monterey Jack

09. Bootlegging

10. The Case of the Missing Monty

11. Main Street

12. The Cheese Cellar

13. Old Merchandise

14. A Beary Narrow Escape

15. Double O’ Dale’d

16. The Crime Lab

17. The Bath House

18. San Pedro Docks

19. Mission Chippossible

20. Not Heroes

21. Sniffing Out a Clue

22. Chipnapped

23. The Bare Necessities

24. Dirty Putty

25. Rangers Reunited

26. Rescuing Chip

27. Frankenpete

28. The Smartest Chipmunks

29. Rescue Rangers