Post Malone Feels “Cooped Up” on New Single with Roddy Ricch: Stream

Post Malone’s forthcoming album twelve carat toothache is fast approaching. Before it drops on June 3rd, the rapper has shared a new single today called “Cooped Up” featuring Roddy Ricch.

“Cooped Up” is a Posty hit through-and-through, drenched in reverb as he uses his typical sing-rapping over a heavy-hitting bass. He also co-produced the track alongside his frequent collaborator Louis Bell.

As you’d probably expect, the lyrics of “Cooped Up” evoke vignettes of flaunting excessive wealth and late-night inebriated partying: “We ’bout to toast up/ All that bread that we burnin’/ ‘Cuz I’ve been feelin’ cooped up,” he sings on the chorus, a sentiment that we’ve likely all felt at some point since March 2020 — although the relatability factor stops once Post starts singing about vomiting in Birkin bags.

On his verse in the song’s latter half, Roddy Ricch takes the opportunity to extend gratitude to his peer: “And Posty took me on my first damn tour dates/ He had me rocking every night sold out arenas,” he raps. “A project n***a, I never thought I would see shit/ Or try to tell you, you probably wouldn’t believe us.” See the duo in the lyric video for “Cooped Up” below.

Pre-orders are ongoing for twelve carat toothache, Post’s follow-up to 2019’s Hollywood’s Bleeding. Aside from Roddy, the record will also include features from The Kid LAROI, Doja Cat, Fleet Foxes’ Robin Pecknold, and The Weeknd, the latter of whom we’ve already heard on lead single “One Right Now.” This August, Post will head to San Francisco to headline Outside Lands.