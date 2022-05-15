Post Malone and Fleet Foxes’ Robin Pecknold Debut New Song on SNL: Watch

Post Malone previewed his upcoming album, twelve carat toothache, with an appearance on the penultimate episode of Saturday Night Live’s 47th season. Posty made the most of his SNL debut, as he brought along Roddy Ricch for “Cooped Up” and Fleet Foxes’ Robin Pecknold for the debut of “Love/Hate Letter to Alcohol.” Replay both performances below.

If you’re wondering how the A-list rapper linked up with the alternative folk singer, it’s pretty simple: Post Malone is a big fan of Fleet Foxes. “If you don’t like Fleet Foxes, then fuck you,” he tweeted in 2015. He added in another tweet, “Fleet Foxes is the only group that I love every single song of.” Fast forward to 2021, and Pecknold was seen in the studio with Post Malone.

Elsewhere on last night’s SNL, Post Malone appeared in a sketch alongside the episode’s host, Selena Gomez. Without spoiling too much, Gomez’s character is charged with babysitting her twin siblings.

twelve carat toothache is out on June 3rd. Aside from Roddy and Pecknold, the follow-up to follow-up to 2019’s Hollywood’s Bleeding also features collaborations with The Weeknd, Doja Cat, and The Kid LAROI. This August, Post will head to San Francisco to headline Outside Lands.

Starting next month, Fleet Foxes will embark on an expansive headlining tour in support of their latest album, Shore. You can purchase tickets here.

Next week, SNL will conclude its 47th season with an episode hosted by Natasha Lyonne and featuring musical guest Japanese Breakfast.