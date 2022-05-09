Prateek Kuhad Shares Origins of Video For “Favorite Peeps”: Exclusive

Our recurring series Origins gives a space for musicians to connect with fans by sharing unique insights into their latest track. Today, Prateek Kuhad breaks down some of the inspiration for the new music video for “Favorite Peeps.”

For over a decade, Prateek Kuhad has been carving his own path. The Indian singer-songwriter didn’t set out to become a global crossover artist — the artist, who sings in both Hindi and English, has done so thanks to his genuine love for heartfelt music.

His latest, “Favorite Peeps,” arrives ahead of an upcoming album, The Way That Lovers Do (out May 20th via Elektra Records). The record focuses on human love and the intricacies of interpersonal relationships, in all their forms. “Favorite Peeps” in particular moves away from romantic love to focus on a less-sung but no less essential form — that of friendship.

The track is gentle and nostalgic, anchored by a melodic guitar and dreamy, layered vocals. The new music video, which was filmed in India, shows a series of vignettes of people in Kuhad’s life. “I think that intention in every track has really come through. Can’t wait to share it with the world!” he shares.

Additionally, Prateek Kuhad will be touring North America this summer, working across the US and Canada throughout the month of June. (Secure tickets via Ticketmaster, here.) In the meantime, find the new music video for “Favorite Peeps” and enjoy insights from the artist on executing his vision for the track.