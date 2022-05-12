Menu
PUP and Jeff Rosenstock Pummel Seth Meyers with “Waiting”: Watch

Rosenstock was a surprise guest for the Late Night performance

Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC)
and
May 12, 2022 | 10:00am ET

    Toronto rockers PUP stopped by Late Night with Seth Meyers on Wednesday night, and they gifted fans with a surprise appearance from punk icon Jeff Rosenstock for a duet of “Waiting”

    When one artist guests on another’s song, there’s sometimes a question of what exactly they’ll be bringing to the performance. In Rosenstock’s case, the answer is a willingness to thunder out PUP’s lyrics, mosh like a mad man, and bash a tambourine like it murdered his dog.

    PUP frontman Stefan Babcock fed off that energy, dancing and leaping across the stage, while snarling out the words with an intensity rarely seen at 30 Rock. Check out the pummeling performance below.

    “Waiting” appears on PUP’s latest album, April’s THE UNRAVELING OF PUPTHEBAND. Consequence caught up with the rockers to discuss the making of the album in an interview you can revisit here. PUP’s North American tour continues through the summer — find tickets at Ticketmaster.

    As for Rosenstock, since earning an Emmy nomination for his composing work on Cartoon Network’s Craig of the Creek, the musician teamed up with Mikey Erg to play guitar on Erg’s forthcoming solo album, Love at LeedsHe’s also on tour, with tickets available here.

