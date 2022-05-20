Migos’ Quavo and Takeoff (But No Offset) Form Unc and Phew, Drop New Song “Hotel Lobby”: Stream

Drama may be brewing in the Migos camp. Shortly after fans noticed Offset unfollowed his bandmates Quavo and Takeoff on Instagram, the duo have dropped “Hotel Lobby,” a new song under the name Unc and Phew.

“Hotel Lobby” is accompanied by a music video inspired by Terry Gilliam’s Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas. Watch it below.

Given that Quavo is Takeoff’s uncle, Unc and Phew is an appropriate name for the duo. No word on Offset’s supposed beef with the two, but his wife, Cardi B, has also unfollowed them on Twitter.

Advertisement

Migos’ last album was Culture III, which they released last summer. They promoted the project with a Tiny Desk (Home) Concert. All three of the rappers have released solo albums: Takeoff dropped The Last Rocket in 2018, while Quavo released Quavo Huncho the same year. As for Offset, he stepped out with Father of 4 in 2019. More recently, Quavo lent a hand to Fivio Foregin’s Rap Song of the Week “Magic City.”