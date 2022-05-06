R.I.P. Mike Hagerty, Mr. Treeger on Friends Dead at 67

Mike Hagerty, an icon of Chicago comedy known for roles on Friends and HBO’s Somebody, Somewhere, has died at 67.

His passing was confirmed “with great sadness” by his Somebody, Somewhere co-star Bridget Everett. “A beloved character actor, his love of his hometown of Chicago and his family were the cornerstones of his life,” she wrote on Instagram. The cause of death has not been made public.

Born May 10th, 1954 in Chicago, Illinois, Hagerty cut his teeth as part of the famed comedy troupe The Second City. He landed his first film role as an unnamed cop in 1983’s Doctor Detroit, and he booked his first small-screen job in an 1986 episode of Cheers. With his trademark mustache, thick Chicago accent, and impeccable comic timing, he became a constant presence on Hollywood sets.

For many, Hagerty is best remembered as Mr. Treeger, the superintendent on Friends. Over the course of five memorable episodes, Treeger danced with Joey and made Rachel cry, while often overseeing the gang’s awkward interactions with the rest of the building tenants.

Hagerty was a series regular on The George Carlin Show and had recurring roles on Lucky Louie and Mob City. He also made memorable guest appearances on Married… With Children, Seinfeld, Glee, Entourage, Shameless, Community, Boston Legal, Ally McBeal, CSI, Curb Your Enthusiasm, and Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

His final role came as Ed Miller, the father of Sam (Bridget Everett) on HBO’s 2022 dramedy Somebody, Somewhere. The first season filmed in Chicago, and Hagerty told WMAQ-TV that he had enjoyed returning home and frequenting the beloved local chain Portillo’s. “I think I put on about 20 pounds when I was there, like I’m not heavy enough already, but you get me near a Portillo’s and I just go nuts,” he said. “You can’t get that food in Los Angeles.”

He added, “I’m crazy about the town, I’ve always loved Chicago… that’s my home and it will always be my home.”