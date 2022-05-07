Menu
Rage Against the Machine “Stands in Support of Reproductive Justice”

In a blistering new statement, the band warns that "the constant rightward shift of both major parties should alarm us all"

Rage Against the Machine, photo courtesy of band
May 7, 2022 | 1:47pm ET

    Rage Against the Machine are the latest musical act speaking out against the Supreme Court’s apparent decision to overturn Roe vs. Wade.

    According to a statement posted to Instagram, “Rage Against the Machine stands in support of reproductive justice and will continue to fight against any attempts to restrict or control reproductive freedoms. Criminalizing access to abortion will only add to the suffering disproportionately felt by poor, BIPOC, and undocumented communities.”

    “The constant rightward shift of both major parties should alarm us all — a wake up call that we desperately need to organize radical people power against a warfare state that continues its assault on people’s lives,” the statement added.

    A number of other musicians have also spoken up in support of reproductive rights, including Margo Price, Amanda Shires, and Maggie Rogers. Meanwhile, Phoebe Bridgers has pledged to donate a portion of tickets sold for her upcoming tour to an abortion charity.

    Rage Against the Machine themselves are set to embark on their long-awaited reunion tour this summer. You can get tickets to their upcoming shows here.

