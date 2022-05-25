Rammstein’s New “Dicke Titten” Video Pays Homage to Large-Breasted Women: Watch

Rammstein have never shied from embracing the sexual or erotic, and video while the video for the band’s latest single, “Dicke Titten,” is tame compared to past clips, it’s still par for the course for the German industrial metal giants.

“Dicke Titten” hails from the band’s new album Zeit and literally translates to “Big Boobs.” Leave it to frontman Till Lindemann and company to write a song and make a video paying homage to women with large breasts.

The Joern Heitmann-directed clip sees a bearded Lindemann in traditional German garb, reveling with his fellow villagers. Their choreographed stomp dancing is interspersed with women also wearing traditional attire as they perform mundane chores such as using a washboard, milking a cow, and washing clothes. Yes, they all have big breasts, and yes, Heitmann makes a point of zooming in on their cleavage at every opportunity.

Related Video

Remember, this is the same band that released a box set that included six dildos (one “representing” each band member); also, Lindemann released an actually pornographic video for his solo single “Platz Ein” back in 2020.

Fans can look out for more visual antics from Rammstein on their highly anticipated North American stadium tour. The trek is fast approaching, with the kickoff on August 21st in Montreal. The full itinerary runs through an October 4th concert in Mexico City, with tickets available via Ticketmaster.

Watch the video for “Dicke Titten” below.