Pianists Will Open for Rammstein on Their Upcoming Stadium Tours

Rammstein have announced that they will be bringing along pianist duos Duo Jatekok and Duo Abélard as support on their upcoming stadium tours of North American and Europe.
Considering the ostensible insanity and sheer volume of a Rammstein set, perhaps mellow opening acts aren’t a bad idea. The duos also have connections to the German industrial band: Duo Jatekok previously opened for Rammstein in 2017 and 2019, and both duos have even collaborated with the band onstage.
Rammstein are fresh off the release of their new album Zeit. The record was recorded early during the pandemic in 2020, with the band hitting a French recording studio and making the most of the unexpected downtime caused by lockdowns.
At the time, Rammstein were forced to postpone their highly anticipated North American stadium tour, which was then delayed a second time. It’s finally set to kick off on August 21st in Montreal and runs through an October 4th concert in Mexico City. Pick up tickets to all of the band’s upcoming shows via Ticketmaster.
Below you can check out live footage of both Duo Jatekok and Duo Abélard’s collaborating with Rammstein on the track “Engel.”
Rammstein 2022 Tour Dates:
05/15 – Prague, CZ @ Airport Letnany (Tix)
05/16 – Prague, CZ @ Airport Letnany (Tix)
05/20 – Leipzig, DE @ Red Bull Arena
05/21 – Leipzig, DE @ Red Bull Arena
05/25 – Klagenfurt, AT @ Wörthersee Stadion
05/26 – Klagenfurt, AT @ Wörthersee Stadion
05/30 – Zurich, CH @ Stadion Letzigrund
05/31 – Zurich, CH @ Stadion Letzigrund
06/04 – Berlin, DE @ Olympiastadion
06/05 – Berlin, DE @ Olympiastadion
06/10 – Stuttgart, DE @ Cannstatter Wasen
06/11 – Stuttgart, DE @ Cannstatter Wasen
06/14 – Hamburg, DE @ Volksparkstadion
06/15 – Hamburg, DE @ Volksparkstadion
06/18 – Dusseldorf, DE @ Merkur Spiel-Arena
06/19 – Dusseldorf, DE @ Merkur Spiel-Arena
06/22 – Aarhus, DK @ Ceres Park
06/26 – Coventry, UK @ Building Society Arena
06/30 – Cardiff, UK @ Principality Stadium
07/04 – Nijmegen, NL @ Goffertpark
07/05 – Nijmegen, NL @ Goffertpark
07/08 – Lyon, FR @ Groupama Stadium (Tix)
07/09 – Lyon, FR @ Groupama Stadium (Tix)
07/12 – Turin, IT @ Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino
07/16 – Warsaw, PL @ PGE Narodowy
07/20 – Tallinn, EE @ Song Festival Grounds
07/24 – Oslo, NO @ Bjerke Travbane
07/28 – Gothenburg, SE @ Ulevi Stadium (Tix)
07/29 – Gothenburg, SE @ Ulevi Stadium (Tix)
07/30 – Gothenburg, SE @ Ulevi Stadium (Tix)
08/03 – Ostend, BE @ Park De Nieuwe Koers (Tix)
08/04 – Ostend, BE @ Park De Nieuwe Koers (Tix)
08/21 – Montreal, QC @ Parc Jean-Drapeau (Tix)
08/27 – Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium (Tix)
08/31 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field (Tix)
09/03 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field (Tix)
09/06 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium (Tix)
09/09 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium (Tix)
09/17 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome (Tix)
09/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum (Tix)
09/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum (Tix)
10/01 – Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol (Tix)
10/02 – Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol (Tix)
10/04 – Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol (Tix)