Pianists Will Open for Rammstein on Their Upcoming Stadium Tours

A mellow time will prelude Rammstein's set at their upcoming concerts

Rammstein (photo by Jens Koch)
May 7, 2022 | 12:28am ET

    Rammstein have announced that they will be bringing along pianist duos Duo Jatekok and Duo Abélard as support on their upcoming stadium tours of North American and Europe.

    Considering the ostensible insanity and sheer volume of a Rammstein set, perhaps mellow opening acts aren’t a bad idea. The duos also have connections to the German industrial band: Duo Jatekok previously opened for Rammstein in 2017 and 2019, and both duos have even collaborated with the band onstage.

    Rammstein are fresh off the release of their new album Zeit. The record was recorded early during the pandemic in 2020, with the band hitting a French recording studio and making the most of the unexpected downtime caused by lockdowns.

    At the time, Rammstein were forced to postpone their highly anticipated North American stadium tour, which was then delayed a second time. It’s finally set to kick off on August 21st in Montreal and runs through an October 4th concert in Mexico City. Pick up tickets to all of the band’s upcoming shows via Ticketmaster.

    Below you can check out live footage of both Duo Jatekok and Duo Abélard’s collaborating with Rammstein on the track “Engel.”

    Rammstein 2022 Tour Dates:
    05/15 – Prague, CZ @ Airport Letnany (Tix)
    05/16 – Prague, CZ @ Airport Letnany (Tix)
    05/20 – Leipzig, DE @ Red Bull Arena
    05/21 – Leipzig, DE @ Red Bull Arena
    05/25 – Klagenfurt, AT @ Wörthersee Stadion
    05/26 – Klagenfurt, AT @ Wörthersee Stadion
    05/30 – Zurich, CH @ Stadion Letzigrund
    05/31 – Zurich, CH @ Stadion Letzigrund
    06/04 – Berlin, DE @ Olympiastadion
    06/05 – Berlin, DE @ Olympiastadion
    06/10 – Stuttgart, DE @ Cannstatter Wasen
    06/11 – Stuttgart, DE @ Cannstatter Wasen
    06/14 – Hamburg, DE @ Volksparkstadion
    06/15 – Hamburg, DE @ Volksparkstadion
    06/18 – Dusseldorf, DE @ Merkur Spiel-Arena
    06/19 – Dusseldorf, DE @ Merkur Spiel-Arena
    06/22 – Aarhus, DK @ Ceres Park
    06/26 – Coventry, UK @ Building Society Arena
    06/30 – Cardiff, UK @ Principality Stadium
    07/04 – Nijmegen, NL @ Goffertpark
    07/05 – Nijmegen, NL @ Goffertpark
    07/08 – Lyon, FR @ Groupama Stadium (Tix)
    07/09 – Lyon, FR @ Groupama Stadium (Tix)
    07/12 – Turin, IT @ Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino
    07/16 – Warsaw, PL @ PGE Narodowy
    07/20 – Tallinn, EE @ Song Festival Grounds
    07/24 – Oslo, NO @ Bjerke Travbane
    07/28 – Gothenburg, SE @ Ulevi Stadium (Tix)
    07/29 – Gothenburg, SE @ Ulevi Stadium (Tix)
    07/30 – Gothenburg, SE @ Ulevi Stadium (Tix)
    08/03 – Ostend, BE @ Park De Nieuwe Koers (Tix)
    08/04 – Ostend, BE @ Park De Nieuwe Koers (Tix)
    08/21 – Montreal, QC @ Parc Jean-Drapeau (Tix)
    08/27 – Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium (Tix)
    08/31 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field (Tix)
    09/03 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field (Tix)
    09/06 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium (Tix)
    09/09 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium (Tix)
    09/17 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome (Tix)
    09/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum (Tix)
    09/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum (Tix)
    10/01 – Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol (Tix)
    10/02 – Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol (Tix)
    10/04 – Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol (Tix)

