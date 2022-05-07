Pianists Will Open for Rammstein on Their Upcoming Stadium Tours

Rammstein have announced that they will be bringing along pianist duos Duo Jatekok and Duo Abélard as support on their upcoming stadium tours of North American and Europe.

Considering the ostensible insanity and sheer volume of a Rammstein set, perhaps mellow opening acts aren’t a bad idea. The duos also have connections to the German industrial band: Duo Jatekok previously opened for Rammstein in 2017 and 2019, and both duos have even collaborated with the band onstage.

Rammstein are fresh off the release of their new album Zeit. The record was recorded early during the pandemic in 2020, with the band hitting a French recording studio and making the most of the unexpected downtime caused by lockdowns.

At the time, Rammstein were forced to postpone their highly anticipated North American stadium tour, which was then delayed a second time. It’s finally set to kick off on August 21st in Montreal and runs through an October 4th concert in Mexico City. Pick up tickets to all of the band’s upcoming shows via Ticketmaster.

Below you can check out live footage of both Duo Jatekok and Duo Abélard’s collaborating with Rammstein on the track “Engel.”

Rammstein 2022 Tour Dates:

05/15 – Prague, CZ @ Airport Letnany (Tix)

05/16 – Prague, CZ @ Airport Letnany (Tix)

05/20 – Leipzig, DE @ Red Bull Arena

05/21 – Leipzig, DE @ Red Bull Arena

05/25 – Klagenfurt, AT @ Wörthersee Stadion

05/26 – Klagenfurt, AT @ Wörthersee Stadion

05/30 – Zurich, CH @ Stadion Letzigrund

05/31 – Zurich, CH @ Stadion Letzigrund

06/04 – Berlin, DE @ Olympiastadion

06/05 – Berlin, DE @ Olympiastadion

06/10 – Stuttgart, DE @ Cannstatter Wasen

06/11 – Stuttgart, DE @ Cannstatter Wasen

06/14 – Hamburg, DE @ Volksparkstadion

06/15 – Hamburg, DE @ Volksparkstadion

06/18 – Dusseldorf, DE @ Merkur Spiel-Arena

06/19 – Dusseldorf, DE @ Merkur Spiel-Arena

06/22 – Aarhus, DK @ Ceres Park

06/26 – Coventry, UK @ Building Society Arena

06/30 – Cardiff, UK @ Principality Stadium

07/04 – Nijmegen, NL @ Goffertpark

07/05 – Nijmegen, NL @ Goffertpark

07/08 – Lyon, FR @ Groupama Stadium (Tix)

07/09 – Lyon, FR @ Groupama Stadium (Tix)

07/12 – Turin, IT @ Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino

07/16 – Warsaw, PL @ PGE Narodowy

07/20 – Tallinn, EE @ Song Festival Grounds

07/24 – Oslo, NO @ Bjerke Travbane

07/28 – Gothenburg, SE @ Ulevi Stadium (Tix)

07/29 – Gothenburg, SE @ Ulevi Stadium (Tix)

07/30 – Gothenburg, SE @ Ulevi Stadium (Tix)

08/03 – Ostend, BE @ Park De Nieuwe Koers (Tix)

08/04 – Ostend, BE @ Park De Nieuwe Koers (Tix)

08/21 – Montreal, QC @ Parc Jean-Drapeau (Tix)

08/27 – Minneapolis, MN @ U.S. Bank Stadium (Tix)

08/31 – Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field (Tix)

09/03 – Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field (Tix)

09/06 – East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium (Tix)

09/09 – Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium (Tix)

09/17 – San Antonio, TX @ Alamodome (Tix)

09/23 – Los Angeles, CA @ Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum (Tix)

09/24 – Los Angeles, CA @ Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum (Tix)

10/01 – Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol (Tix)

10/02 – Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol (Tix)

10/04 – Mexico City, MX @ Foro Sol (Tix)

