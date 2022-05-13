Ray LaMontagne on Work-Life Balance: “I’m Such a Creature of Habit”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block;width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Ray LaMontagne catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about Monovision, his 2020 LP that is finally getting its supporting tour. (Get tickets to that “The Monovision Tour” here!)

The singer-songwriter talks about re-recording “I Was Made to Love You” with Sierra Ferrell, being a creature of habit, and his work-life balance. LaMontagne also gives us a story about being complimented on his harmonica playing by Willie Nelson’s harmonica player, Mickey Raphael.

Listen to Ray LaMontagne discuss Monovision, getting back on the road, and more above, or via the YouTube player below.