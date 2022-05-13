Menu
Ray LaMontagne on Work-Life Balance: “I’m Such a Creature of Habit”

The singer-songwriter discusses Monovision, Sierra Ferrell, and Willie Nelson’s harmonica player

kyle meredith Ray LaMontagne Monovision
Kyle Meredith with Ray LaMontagne, photo by Brian Stowell Photos
Consequence Staff
May 13, 2022 | 4:39pm ET

    Listen via Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | Amazon Podcasts | Stitcher | Pocket Casts | Radio Public | RSS

    Ray LaMontagne catches up with Kyle Meredith to talk about Monovision, his 2020 LP that is finally getting its supporting tour. (Get tickets to that “The Monovision Tour” here!)

    Related Video

    The singer-songwriter talks about re-recording “I Was Made to Love You” with Sierra Ferrell, being a creature of habit, and his work-life balance. LaMontagne also gives us a story about being complimented on his harmonica playing by Willie Nelson’s harmonica player, Mickey Raphael.

    Listen to Ray LaMontagne discuss Monovision, getting back on the road, and more above, or via the YouTube player below. Then, make sure to like and subscribe to Kyle Meredith With… wherever you get your podcasts, and you can also follow the Consequence Podcast Network for updates on all our shows.

