R.I.P. Ray Liotta, Goodfellas and Field of Dreams Actor Dead at 67

The actor reportedly passed away in his sleep

May 26, 2022 | 12:15pm ET

    Ray Liotta, the veteran actor known for his roles in Goodfellas and Field of Dreams, has died at the age of 67.

    According to Deadline, Liotta passed away in his sleep in the Dominican Republic, where he was shooting the film Dangerous Waters. No cause of death has been made public at this time.

    Born December 18th, 1954 in Newark, New Jersey, Liotta was bartending in New York when he caught his first break in 1978 with a role on the daytime soap opera Another World. He left the series in 1981 to test his luck in Hollywood, booking parts on a Casablanca TV show and the crime drama Our Family Honor, before earning his first major film role in the Jonathan Demme-directed Something Wild (1986). The part earned him a Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

    In 1989 Liotta starred as the ghost of Shoeless Joe Jackson in Field of Dreams, in which he convinced an Iowa farmer (Kevin Costner) to build a baseball diamond in a corn field. The film was nominated for three Academy Awards, including Best Picture.

    Liotta followed that in 1990 with one of the greatest individual performances ever committed to film, starring as Henry Hill in Martin Scorsese’s Goodfellas. Liotta began his performance as a young man looking for a place to belong, and traced Hill’s evolution to a swaggering young capo and then a strung-out gangster whose life has fallen apart.

    This is a developing story…

