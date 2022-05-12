Albert Wesker’s Daughter Takes the Fight to Zombies in Teaser Trailer for Resident Evil Series: Watch

In Netflix’s latest Resident Evil adaptation, the sins of the franchise’s longtime antagonist Albert Wesker (Lance Reddick) directly impact the future of his daughter Jade, who must fight to survive in post-apocalyptic London. Ahead of its release on July 14th, the streamer has shared a teaser trailer set to a rendition of “I’d Like to Teach the World to Sing (In Perfect Harmony).”

The clip starts off innocently enough in 2022, when Jade (Tamara Smart) moves with her father and sister Billie to the eerily idyllic, rebuilt Raccoon City. Wesker is then seen in the labs of the sinister Umbrella Corporation, where there are vials of blood with his daughters’ names on them. Apparently, it’s all part of a product developed by the company called Joy (for which Netflix has even made a website).

Fast forward to 2036, where a grown-up Jade (Ella Balinska) is living in a survivor’s camp surrounded by zombies. The teaser closes out with brief glimpses of signature terrifying creatures from the franchise including lickers and infected dogs, all while Jade takes out zombies with a chainsaw. Watch the full clip below.

“14 years after Joy caused so much pain, Jade Wesker fights for survival in a world overrun by the blood-thirsty infected and mind-shattering creatures,” reads the official logline. “In this absolute carnage, Jade is haunted by her past in New Raccoon City, by her father’s chilling connections to the sinister Umbrella Corporation but mostly by what happened to her sister, Billie.”

Spanning eight, one-hour episodes, the series also features a cast rounded out by Siena Agudong, Adeline Rudolph, Paola Nuñez, Ahad Raza Mir, Connor Gossatti, and Turlough Convery. Showrunner Andrew Dabb (Supernatural) co-wrote Resident Evil with Mary Leah Sutton, with both serving as executive producers alongside Robert Kulzer and Oliver Berben of Constantin Film.

Originating from the groundbreaking 1996 video game, the Resident Evil franchise provided source material for six Milla Jovovich-starring films that branched off into their own storylines. A reboot called Welcome to Raccoon City came out in 2021, and there has also been three animated films and a CGI Netflix series called Infinite Darkness that premiered last year.

The video game franchise includes more than a dozen titles, with the latest installment, Resident Evil Village, arriving last May to critical and commercial acclaim.