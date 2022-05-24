Ricky Gervais’ New Netflix Special SuperNature Also Super Transphobic

Ricky Gervais, the comedian who gained fame by lampooning the sexism, homophobia, and overall incompetence of corporate America, has reinvented himself as Ricky Gervais, Genital Understander. He has a new Netflix special out now, and to the surprise of no one, SuperNature is also super transphobic.

“Oh, women!” he says less than five minutes after he began (via Variety). “Not all women, I mean the old-fashioned ones. The old-fashioned women, the ones with wombs. Those fucking dinosaurs. I love the new women. They’re great, aren’t they? The new ones we’ve been seeing lately. The ones with beards and cocks. They’re as good as gold, I love them. And now the old-fashioned ones say, ‘Oh, they want to use our toilets.’ ‘Why shouldn’t they use your toilets?’ ‘For ladies!’ ‘They are ladies — look at their pronouns! What about this person isn’t a lady?’ ‘Well, his penis.’ ‘Her penis, you fucking bigot!’ ‘What if he rapes me?’ ‘What if she rapes you, you fucking TERF whore?’”

He’s talking about Trans-Exclusionary Radical Feminists (TERFs), and while he doesn’t self-identify with the label, he has several things in common with other famous people who do, such as J.K. Rowling and Dave Chappelle. To start, the 60-year-old is railing against the activism of younger generations he does not understand. He’s also obsessed with trans women, with no thought for trans men, and disproportionately focused on the potential for trans women to commit sexual violence, despite there being no evidence that the group is responsible for more crimes than cisgendered men. On the contrary, trans people are sexually assaulted up to 66% more than the general population, making insinuations that trans women are themselves latent rapists especially insulting.

Advertisement