Rico Nasty Drops Chaotic New Single “Intrusive”: Stream

In anticipation of an upcoming mixtape

May 24, 2022 | 2:47pm ET

    Rico Nasty has shared her new single, “Intrusive,” and its accompanying music video.

    Taking listeners on a journey through some of her most disturbing thoughts, the DMV rapper spits over a chaotic beat produced by Ben10k & Danes Blood. “I like putting on my makeup, ready to slash throats,” she raps. “Chokin’ bitches out with spiked chains and rope.”

    “This song tells the story of intrusive thoughts with some industrial elements,” Rico shared in a statement. “The song is a true [freestyle] for me and takes you for a ride through my mind.”

    Rico conceptualized the “Intrusive” video herself and co-directed it with Marco Alexander. Taking a DIY approach, the clip was made with “zero fucks” and features the artist’s glam team as she runs away from them and spreads messages like telling white people to stop using the N-word at shows.

    Fitting with the song’s energy, some of the scenes get pretty trippy, like a trip to the corner store in which Rico pairs the combo of Takis and ice cream. Watch the video below.

    “Intrusive” follows last month’s “Vaderz” featuring Bktherula and the Flo Milli collab “Money,” which Rico dropped in November. A press release promises more songs over the next few weeks in anticipation of a mixtape slated for release early this summer. Stay tuned for more details.

    Up next, Rico will serve as the opening act on the North American leg of Kehlani’s “Blue Water Road Trip” tour. Grab your seats now via Ticketmaster.

