Rihanna Gives Birth to Baby Boy

It's the first child for Rihanna and her partner, A$AP Rocky

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna baby boy
A$AP Rocky and Rihanna, photo by Victor Boyko/Getty Images for Gucci
May 19, 2022 | 1:35pm ET

    Congratulations are in order to Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, who have welcomed their first child.

    According to TMZ, Rihanna gave birth to a baby boy on May 13th in Los Angeles. The couple has not yet revealed the boy’s name.

    Rihanna and A$AP Rocky reportedly began dating in January 2020, and they announced Rihanna’s pregnancy in January 2022 after posing for photos in Rocky’s home neighborhood of Harlem, with Rihanna showing off her bump.

    A$AP Rocky spoke about his relationship with Rihanna in an interview with GQ in May 2021. Calling her “my lady” and “the love of my life,” the rapper said, “[It’s] so much better when you got the One. She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones.”

    “If that’s in my destiny, absolutely,” Rocky then said regarding plans to have kids. “I think I’m already a dad! All these motherfuckers are already my sons—whatchu talkin’ ’bout!… nah, but like, I think I’d be an incredible, remarkably, overall amazing dad. I would have a very fly child. Very.”

    In A$AP Rocky’s newly revealed video for “D.M.B.,” he proposes to Rihanna, who accepts. However, according to TMZ the proposal for solely for the video, and the couple are not currently engaged.

